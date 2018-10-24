Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-24 15:29:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Looking at the Numbers: An In-Depth Look at Utah's Run Game

Nwbosvdy4tlma2bqhqvs
Zack Moss
Dustin Birch
Staff Writer

So my very first article for Ute Nation, outlined Utah’s passing game, in particular where we’re throwing passes (short/medium/long; left/middle/right), how we do at throwing long, and how bad are ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}