Following the 2017 season, one of the biggest question marks on the University of Utah was the linebackers. The group had just lost two seniors to graduation, and would only be returning two other players who had seen any meaningful game experience. There was reason to be concerned. Fast forward eight months, and suddenly the linebackers are looking like one of the deeper position groups on the entire team.



What happened?



Chase Hansen's move from safety helped, and the addition of a couple of instant impact transfers shored up the depth, but aside from that, the Utes have had a couple of guys emerge throughout spring and fall camp, one of whom is redshirt freshman Devin Lloyd.

When looking at Lloyd now, one might wonder how it was that Utah was the only P-5 school to offer him out of high school. His measurables were impressive, and though he was a bit raw, his film showed him to be fluid and physical while playing safety. However, even after he committed to and signed with Utah, nobody really knew what to expect from Lloyd when he arrived on campus. Fast forward a year, and Lloyd now stands at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds--an imposing figure, even among a group of big guys. Despite playing safety in high school, Lloyd's skill set and hard work have helped him to transition to his new position, though he admits that there's not many similarities between playing safety and linebacker.

"It was just a lot of studying in the offseason," Lloyd said. "Just working, watching a lot of film, getting ready physically and mentally, and just working. Playing safety in high school, it helps a little with high pointing the ball and everything, stuff like that, but it's a lot different being in the box."

While much of Devin's progress is thanks to the work he's put in, he also has a talented group of players around him to show him the ropes and help him get more comfortable in his role. When asked who else to keep an eye on among the linebackers, Lloyd mentioned that a leader has emerged among them, and that the whole unit is meshing well and doing their part to make the defense great.

"Cody Barton is our leader," he said. "Donavan Thompson is stepping up, too. Chase Hansen, switching from safety, is a really good player. Really every linebacker is stepping up and doing what they've got to do to contribute."





