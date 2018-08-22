Lloyd Turning Heads at Linebacker
Following the 2017 season, one of the biggest question marks on the University of Utah was the linebackers. The group had just lost two seniors to graduation, and would only be returning two other players who had seen any meaningful game experience. There was reason to be concerned. Fast forward eight months, and suddenly the linebackers are looking like one of the deeper position groups on the entire team.
What happened?
Chase Hansen's move from safety helped, and the addition of a couple of instant impact transfers shored up the depth, but aside from that, the Utes have had a couple of guys emerge throughout spring and fall camp, one of whom is redshirt freshman Devin Lloyd.
When looking at Lloyd now, one might wonder how it was that Utah was the only P-5 school to offer him out of high school. His measurables were impressive, and though he was a bit raw, his film showed him to be fluid and physical while playing safety. However, even after he committed to and signed with Utah, nobody really knew what to expect from Lloyd when he arrived on campus. Fast forward a year, and Lloyd now stands at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds--an imposing figure, even among a group of big guys. Despite playing safety in high school, Lloyd's skill set and hard work have helped him to transition to his new position, though he admits that there's not many similarities between playing safety and linebacker.
"It was just a lot of studying in the offseason," Lloyd said. "Just working, watching a lot of film, getting ready physically and mentally, and just working. Playing safety in high school, it helps a little with high pointing the ball and everything, stuff like that, but it's a lot different being in the box."
While much of Devin's progress is thanks to the work he's put in, he also has a talented group of players around him to show him the ropes and help him get more comfortable in his role. When asked who else to keep an eye on among the linebackers, Lloyd mentioned that a leader has emerged among them, and that the whole unit is meshing well and doing their part to make the defense great.
"Cody Barton is our leader," he said. "Donavan Thompson is stepping up, too. Chase Hansen, switching from safety, is a really good player. Really every linebacker is stepping up and doing what they've got to do to contribute."
It's not all that rare to see young players earn significant playing time on Utah's defense, but that doesn't make it any less impressive of a feat. After all, this is a unit that has two seniors and four juniors all competing for playing time. That being said, Lloyd is inserting himself into the equation, and has high expectations both personally, and for the defense as a whole.
"I want to get on the field and help our team get a Pac-12 championship," he said. "Whatever I can do, whatever that is, I want to do it. This year, we want to be number one in takeaways, sacks, interceptions, everything. We want to be the best, so we can't expect anything less. We're just working to get to that."
While being the best may seem like a lofty goal, several Utah defenders have mentioned it as something they want to achieve, and the truth is, it's within reach for this team. Last season, the Utes ranked third or better in the Pac-12 in scoring defense, rushing defense, pass efficiency defense, total defense, and turnovers forced. So what do the Utes have to do in order to leapfrog those teams ahead of them? According to Lloyd, the answer is simpler than you may think.
"Just getting more comfortable, just getting better every day," he said. "We've got a really good starting group and second group, but on top of that, we've got a lot of depth at every position, so just getting everybody comfortable in a role, that's all it is."
Lloyd's progress is great news for the defense. If he can crack the rotation this year and see some significant playing time, it will give them yet another player who will be able to help the Utes' defense excel well into the future.