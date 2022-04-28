Lloyd drafted to the Jaguars

The decision to come back to play for the University of Utah for the opportunity to win a Pac-12 championship and check off a few other goals paid off for linebacker Devin Lloyd as he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 27th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Lloyd was in Vegas at the NFL Draft with his parents, head coach Kyle Whittingham, and position coach Colton Swan.

Lloyd was touted as one of the top linebackers in this year's draft after coming off a stellar 2021 season where he was a First Team All-American by nearly every publication, a Butkus Award Finalist for the nation's top linebacker, a Lott IMPACT Trophy Finalist, a Bednarik Award Semifinalist, the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year, Pac-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year, and All-Pac-12.

As many Ute fans know, the Jaguars are getting a linebacker with great leadership skills and the ability to make big plays in the biggest moments. At 6-foot-3 and 237 pounds, Lloyd is an ideal size for today's NFL linebacker. He tested fairly well at the NFL Combine with a 4.66 second forty-yard dash, 25 reps on the bench press, a 35-inch vertical, and 10-foot-6 broad jump. Lloyd's film study and instincts help him play even faster that his combine time suggests. His teammates have long seen him as a leader for the locker room, as well as putting in all of the film study work to be as well prepared as he can be on gameday.

In addition to ideal size for an NFL linebacker, Lloyd showed his versatility in rushing the passer and dropping back in coverage. In today's NFL, coaches and coordinators are looking to find players that can play multiple positions, and Lloyd can play any linebacker spot. Originally a safety coming out of high school, Lloyd bulked up to play linebacker but kept his speed. He looks to fit into the Jaguars' rebuilding plans as a guy that can anchor their defense for years to come. As long as he stays healthy, Devin Lloyd could have a long and successful NFL career.