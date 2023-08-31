



For the second year in a row the University of Utah Football program will face the Florida Gators to open the new football season.

While the Utes are the reigning back-to-back Pac-12 Champions and will play the Gators on their own turf in Rice Eccles Stadium, Utah understands well that any SEC opponent is a handful and it will require a complete group effort with few mistakes to beat Florida this time.

Disciplined defense with few mistakes

As many Utah fans can recall, Utah’s defensive performance against the Gators last year was certainly one to forget. In an uncharacteristic-like manner, the Utes looked lost at times, missed tackles, and surrendered a whopping 283 yards on the ground with four touchdowns.

That cannot happen again, nor should it.

Looking at Utah’s defense, the vast majority of the starters are returning and a handful are seasoned veterans. Even for those who haven’t seen a lot of time in their careers thus far, each position group has impressive depth and the guys to get the job done. Behind the leadership of Karene Reid, Cole Bishop, Van Fillinger, and JT Broughton — with a long list of talented and game-ready underclassmen — the Utes should be prepared for whatever the Gators dish out.

In terms of Florida’s offense, while Anthony Richardson is no longer a reason to worry, there’s still a handful of weapons on the other side of the ball who can become a problem.

At quarterback, Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz, who can move the ball through the air. As for his primary target, Ricky Pearsall returns after leading the team with 661 yards and five touchdowns last season. Additionally, out of the backfield the Gators return Johnson Jr., and Etienne who aided Richardson in burning the Utes a year ago.

Success in the run game and commanding the trenches

Regardless of who takes the field under center for the Utes on Thursday, the run game should be the focal point against the Gators defense. That means a plethora of carries for Ja’Quinden Jackson, Micah Bernard and crew, and that the offensive line will also be tasked with creating sizable gaps.

Looking back at last season, while Utah did rush for 230 yards, they weren’t necessarily the most effective yards. Additionally, 115 of those belonged to Tavion Thomas and 91 belonged to Cameron Rising, who is questionable for Thursday’s matchup but is unlikely to rush much even if he plays.

With all that being said, the running back room is absolutely stacked. Utah should dominate the ground and they need to make every carry count. No turnovers, no stops on any potential fourth downs in the red zone, and plenty of production from every single back who gets touches.

Be prepared for adversity and win the mental battle

There’s so much going into this second matchup with Florida.

Are Cam Rising or Brant Kuithe going to play? It’s not looking likely. Is it Nate Johnson or Bryson Barnes under center if Rising can’t go? Signs point to Barnes. How does this Florida team differ from last year? Is this truly the best Utah defense in program history? Will altitude affect the Gators? Etc. Etc.

With everything going on, Utah has to be mentally strong. Regardless of who takes the field under center, the offense has to respond and make it work. This will be a major swing in the game regardless of if it's Rising or one of the backups.

The first game of the year also always presents a challenge. It doesn’t matter what the experts are saying, what expectations the team has, or who the opponent is, Utah needs to start out strong and maintain that focus for all four quarters on Thursday.

