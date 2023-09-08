Keys and Position Battles: Utah vs Baylor
Following an impressive win over the Florida Gators in week one, the University of Utah will hit the road in week two to take on future Big-12 foe Baylor on their home turf in Waco, TX.
While the Utes were able to take care of business in the home opener and avenge the disappointing 2022 loss to the Gators, some possible health concerns still hang in the mix for Utah and will likely make Saturday’s matchup a battle.
Here are the keys to the game:
Start strong offensively and don’t fall behind
Similarly to Florida, Utah has to come out strong on offense and refuse to look back. Does that mean Bryson Barnes is going to launch a 70 yard bomb to Money Parks on the first play for a touchdown? Not likely. Instead, if the run game can get going early this time around and help sustain the offense for a majority of the game, Utah should be okay.
Outside of the initial play, Utah threw for just 95 yards the rest of the game and only rushed for 105. That’s likely not going to cut it against Baylor.
Baylor is like a wounded animal that's going to be fighting for its life to refuse dropping to 0-2 in front of their home crowd. If Cam Rising is in fact sidelined again, the offense has to be better and move the ball a lot better than they did in week one. Falling behind early could be disastrous for this squad.
Next man up mentality, part II
Assuming Rising and Kuithe are yet again sidelined, in addition to several of the defensive players, Utah will have to embrace their next man up mentality for a second straight week.
This means another serving of Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson, more from Thomas Yassmin and crew, and the defensive depth will yet again have to step up.
Against Florida it was enough. But this is a different situation. This is a road game against a new opponent that will feature a backup quarterback looking to prove himself and a wounded team that is desperate for a win.
Two wins anchored by depth would certainly be impressive, and that's likely what it's going to take in order to get the job done.
The defense will have to lead the charge and keep them in the game
Utah’s defense was simply magnificent against Florida. They held the Gators without a touchdown until the fourth quarter, were impenetrable in the red zone, forced a turnover, and dropped quarterback Graham Mertz five times in the backfield among other things.
Against Baylor, Utah’s defense will need similar production. Despite the loss, Baylor still posted 524 yards of total offense and 31 points. Yes, that was a Sunbelt team but there are still some weapons among this offense, a talented backup quarterback with a new opportunity, and as mentioned before, absolute desperation to win at home.
Can Utah win this game? Absolutely. They’re incredibly deep all over the field, proved they can win a big game without several key starters, and understand what will be required to get the job done. But it’s going to be a battle that is likely decided by two possessions or less.
With all that being said, another impressive performance by the defense with a game ball to Cole Bishop will likely get the job done and allow the offense the opportunities they need to put points on the board.
|Utah
|Position
|Baylor
|
Quarterback
|
Edge
|
Running Backs
|
Edge
|
Tie
|
Wide Receivers
|
Tie
|
Tie
|
Tight Ends
|
Tie
|
Edge
|
Offensive Line
|
Edge
|
Defensive Line
|
Edge
|
Linebackers
|
Edge
|
Secondary
|
Edge
|
Special Teams
Position Battles
Quarterback
If it’s Rising, it’s easily advantage Utah. However, that again seems unlikely with signs pointing back to Bryson Barnes. Sure, Baylor will also rely on a backup quarterback but as a former four-star prospect who transferred from Mississippi State, Sawyer Robertson is likely the more talented guy.
Running Backs
Following a disappointing week one for the Utes, the Bears should have the advantage on the ground in this matchup. Behind Richard Reese, who posted 972 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns last year and Dominic Richardson, who had 149 carries for 543 yards, 8 touchdowns, and another 220 yards receiving last season for Oklahoma State before transferring in, Baylor’s run game should be productive.
Wide Receivers
With similarities in terms of production and talent on both sides, this one ends in a tie.
Tight Ends
With Kuithe expected to be sidelined again, this one is also just too close to call. Thomas Yassmin and crew are solid, but last week Drake Dabney posted 101 yards and two touchdowns on six passes. Baylor definitely will utilize their tight ends and this battle could go either way.
Offensive Line
This is where things start to shift in Utah’s favor. Last week, Baylor’s offensive line struggled while Utah took care of business against an SEC defense.
Defensive Line
Again, Baylor’s defensive line wasn’t great last week and the defense as a whole gave up 42 points to Texas State. Even if Utah isn’t 100% across the line they should have the advantage with their depth.
Linebackers
It’s not going to be very often that Utah loses a battle defensively. Even without Karene Reid for a majority of the game last week, the Utes didn’t miss a beat behind Lander Barton and Levani Damuni.
Secondary
Again, Utah. Last week, Cole Bishop, Sione Vaki, Tao Johnson, Zemaiah Vaughn, and JT Broughton were magnificent. I expect similar performances from them all. As for Baylor, their secondary was exposed badly against Texas State.
Special Teams
As demonstrated against Florida, Utah has a hell of a punter who can pin an offense deep from just about anywhere. Additionally, Cole Becker has a leg and clearly the coaching staff trusts him to take a shot from 50+ yards.