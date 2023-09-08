



Following an impressive win over the Florida Gators in week one, the University of Utah will hit the road in week two to take on future Big-12 foe Baylor on their home turf in Waco, TX.

While the Utes were able to take care of business in the home opener and avenge the disappointing 2022 loss to the Gators, some possible health concerns still hang in the mix for Utah and will likely make Saturday’s matchup a battle.

Here are the keys to the game:





Start strong offensively and don’t fall behind

Similarly to Florida, Utah has to come out strong on offense and refuse to look back. Does that mean Bryson Barnes is going to launch a 70 yard bomb to Money Parks on the first play for a touchdown? Not likely. Instead, if the run game can get going early this time around and help sustain the offense for a majority of the game, Utah should be okay.

Outside of the initial play, Utah threw for just 95 yards the rest of the game and only rushed for 105. That’s likely not going to cut it against Baylor.

Baylor is like a wounded animal that's going to be fighting for its life to refuse dropping to 0-2 in front of their home crowd. If Cam Rising is in fact sidelined again, the offense has to be better and move the ball a lot better than they did in week one. Falling behind early could be disastrous for this squad.





Next man up mentality, part II

Assuming Rising and Kuithe are yet again sidelined, in addition to several of the defensive players, Utah will have to embrace their next man up mentality for a second straight week.

This means another serving of Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson, more from Thomas Yassmin and crew, and the defensive depth will yet again have to step up.

Against Florida it was enough. But this is a different situation. This is a road game against a new opponent that will feature a backup quarterback looking to prove himself and a wounded team that is desperate for a win.

Two wins anchored by depth would certainly be impressive, and that's likely what it's going to take in order to get the job done.





The defense will have to lead the charge and keep them in the game

Utah’s defense was simply magnificent against Florida. They held the Gators without a touchdown until the fourth quarter, were impenetrable in the red zone, forced a turnover, and dropped quarterback Graham Mertz five times in the backfield among other things.

Against Baylor, Utah’s defense will need similar production. Despite the loss, Baylor still posted 524 yards of total offense and 31 points. Yes, that was a Sunbelt team but there are still some weapons among this offense, a talented backup quarterback with a new opportunity, and as mentioned before, absolute desperation to win at home.

Can Utah win this game? Absolutely. They’re incredibly deep all over the field, proved they can win a big game without several key starters, and understand what will be required to get the job done. But it’s going to be a battle that is likely decided by two possessions or less.

With all that being said, another impressive performance by the defense with a game ball to Cole Bishop will likely get the job done and allow the offense the opportunities they need to put points on the board.



