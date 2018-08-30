For the University of Utah, Darren Carrington has come and gone. Singleton transferred to Houston. The last 1,000 yard receiver was way-back-when in the Dres Anderson era. Receivers have seen bursts of greatness, but have been held back in the Utes’ offense during the Pac-12 era.

Despite the key losses this is the deepest group Utah has fielded to date--imagine that. It could be argued that most receivers in their current two-deep--and also true freshman Solomon Enis--would have been more than capable starters at one point for the Utes during their time in the Pac-12.



Freshman All-American Britain Covey is a clone of himself from 2015 and has already thrust himself in the starting rotation. With Covey in the slot, Demari Simpkins is moving outside to the Z-receiver spot. Samson Nacua edged out the competition for a start. And let’s not forget the return leader from last year, Siaosi Mariner.

Behind them, you have talented guys nipping at their heels—Bronson Boyd, Jameson Field, Bryan Thompson and Jaylen Dixon are all capable of stepping up in a pinch and Guy Holliday feels confidently that he’s truly two-deep at receiver. Kyle Whittingham also mentioned a guy that was left off the two-deep, former no. 2 rated player in Arizona, Enis, would “definitely play” against Weber State.

A season ago, the Weber State secondary stifled the competition, throughout the season. They gave up 14 touchdowns and just over 200 yards per game—respectable numbers, and they also held opponents to 17.57 points per game. The Wildcats will enter the 2018 season without star cornerback, Taron Johnson, who was selected by the Buffalo Bill in the fourth round of the recent NFL Draft.

Last year, the Wildcats’ run defense was even better than their passing defense, so if there’s a hole in Jay Hill’s squad, Huntley will want to look to rely on the receivers to make plays for him downfield. The question is, will that really happen against an FCS opponent? More often that not, Utah tends to hold their cards close in these games.

However, this year could be a different story, since the Utes need to build some immediate momentum in the passing games, as Washington looms in week three. Tonight should be the perfect night to let the inexperienced receivers go wild.



