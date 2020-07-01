UteNation - Kellier Talks Utah Commitment





On Monday, the Runnin’ Utes picked up a late 2020 commitment from under-the-radar prospect, Jordan Kellier (6-foot-6 and 210 pounds) . That term to describe the athletic wing doesn’t do him justice. He was a 2021 JUCO prospect up until about a week ago, when the Jamaican native received some welcome news.

“I was in the frame of mind that I was going back to junior college for 2021 and then the NCAA came and said they made an error and they approved a waiver for me to go play Division I basketball,” said Kellier. “I’m just grateful that I’m cleared and qualified for the Division I level.”

Initially, Kellier claimed that West Virginia 2021 had been scouting him for 2021, but when the waiver came through, that began to limit high-major offers that would typically been on the table for athletes of his caliber.

“After my clearance, I never had any other high majors recruiting me for 2020 because most of the scholarship were gone, so it was kind of hard for me to get recruited by certain programs,” he explained.

Therefore, along with Utah, he had 2020 offers from Jacksonville State, Eastern Illinois, Alabama State, McNeese State, and Prarieview A&M.

With Utah being his one 2020 high-major offer, Kellier still had to do his due diligence.

“I had to do my research and see how the coaches were,” said Kellier. “Since the day they recruited me, they were professional with how they carried themselves as a staff and the way they recruited me. We also did a Zoom call and they sold me off that Zoom call. I was all in after that.”

On that call they spoke about academic expectations and what the campus has to offer. They also spoke about the team and the plans they have for 2020-21.

“They envision me being a high-level defender, being able to guard multiple positions and making offensive plays when needed. Just be a dog and do the little things and help the team win,” said Kellier. “I do a lot of everything, but the best thing for me to bring to the table at Utah, at this point for us to have success, is my defense and my tenacity. I’m going to do whatever I need to do for us to get the ‘W’.”

Last season at Williston State, Kellier proved himself to be a force on both ends of the court. As a freshman, he averaged 17.4 PPG, 44.6% FG, and 8.6 RPG. After moving to the States nearly five years ago by himself to realize a dream, he and his family are excited about the next step in his journey.

“They were excited, they were proud,” said Kellier. Man, they were through the roof to be honest.”



