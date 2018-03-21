“It’s going well,” Jordan said. “All the guys have welcomed me in like family and all the coaches have been working with me to make it a smooth process. My goal is just to get better every day. Just to get stronger and faster and get to whatever spot they need me to be at, and just contribute as much as I can.”

Among those who are working to carve out a role for themselves is Rex Jordan, who joined the team in time for spring ball after transferring from Mt. San Jacinto College. It can be challenging for new players to adjust to the new pace of life, playing football at a higher level, but Jordan insists that his new Ute family is helping the transition to move smoothly.

There are plenty of new faces around Utah‘s football program this spring, and all eyes have been on the newcomers. One key position battle has been taking place on the defensive line, where several candidates are fighting to earn playing time and fill the spot left by Kylie Fitts.





With many junior college transfers, there’s a steep learning curve and it takes a while to get to a point where they can be consistent contributors. Although he possesses good natural size and athleticism, Jordan is no exception, but he’s not letting initial growing pains discourage him. Instead, he’s embracing the grind and is doing his best to let the coaches mold him into a player who can help Utah’s defense be better.

“I’m going off of my athleticism, that‘s my strength, right now.” said Jordan. “I need to improve and get down the playbook, with me being new. It’s a lot of install, but that just comes with time as well, but the players and coaches are helping me out.”

Utah has had a lot of success putting defenders in the NFL during the Kyle Whittingham era, and that success has not gone unnoticed by recruits. For Jordan, the chance to come to Utah and be a part of “Sack Lake City” was a dream come true, and he’s not taking the opportunity for granted. Although it’s only been a couple of months since he made the move to Salt Lake, Jordan feels right at home with the rest of his defensive line brothers, and wants to make the most of his time at Utah.

“It means a lot, it means everything, man.” Jordan said. “Sack Lake City, to come here to the University of Utah is a dream come true, it’s a dream for any defensive lineman in the country, I believe. Me and my D-line brothers, we’re really tight, all of us, to be honest. We all hang out all the time outside of school, but pretty much, I’m getting along with everybody.”

The mark that Rex Jordan will leave on Utah football has yet to determined, but if he can progress and show that he can be reliable, it will bode well for Utah’s defense. Jordan’s enthusiasm for the game and his gratitude to be a part of the team are obvious, and those traits make it easy to root for him to succeed. While it’s impossible to see into the future and know how any one player will develop, Utah fans should have their fingers crossed that Jordan turns out to be yet another great Ute defensive lineman.