



Like it or not, this is the most crucial week of the Larry Krystkowiak era. We’re nearing the end of yet another basketball season with no NCAA tournament appearance unless this team catches fire like they’ve shown they can. While I would like to paint everybody a rosy picture and tell everyone everything is going to be okay, I am also a realist and see that the basketball program needs to start showing signs of life.

Today could very well be the last game of the Runnin' Utes' season. Or they could also get hot and get a few upsets with the suddenly scorching shooting of Alfonso Plummer and Both Gach.

Here are my thoughts leading into the Pac-12 tournament:





In March, you’re only as hot as your sharpshooters

The Utes will need to rely on two guys that have been in the doghouse for most of the season, only getting out recently: Gach and Plummer. In the last two games they’re a combined 31-53 shooting for a combined 93 points. When Plummer gets more than 17 minutes in Pac-12 games, he’s averaging 14.2 points, although that’s weighted down as he only recently was give the green light to shoot. These two have kept the Utes in games despite cold starts and shooting struggles from the rest of the core.

Look, these guys beat Kentucky. Can they beat any team they face in the Pac-12? Absolutely. Gach is the type that lives for the spotlight and that could bode well in Vegas. However, the Utes will need a lot more than Gach, Plummer, and Timmy Allen’s steady hand.

Will Rylan Jones be healthy enough for big minutes? That is the key question, as he has been the most consistent offensive threat throughout the season. Add his production to Gach and Plummer's, and the Utes could have a surprise or two up their sleeve this week.





It will go beyond the box score

The most successful teams in March are the ones that not only have shooters, but also have the role players that will provide crucial stops, rebounds, or screens. Think of former Utes Alex Jensen and Justin Hawkins for example, and what they meant to their respective teams. Both Branden Carlson and Mikael Jantunen can provide that, but to what level? Those two have made huge strides over the last half of Pac-12 play.

They’re going to have to take their games to the next level and live for that moment in this tournament.





Larry just needs to let his guys play

It sounds simple, right? Well it’s not, and in Larry‘s defense he’s one of many coaches that can fall into that trap. As I mentioned above, he had his best shooter, Plummer, on the bench for the majority of the season because of defensive deficiencies. When it comes to Gach, more went into his struggles than just the initial leg injury.

The Utes need to start making postseason moves and they need to start making them fast. There are no longer any excuses for a once-proud program to go through long droughts without postseason success. Krystkowiak needs to enjoy the moment, let his guys play free, and trust that they’re ready for the moment that his and staff have coached them up for all season, and to now.

The talent is there and it can thrive, but will it?



