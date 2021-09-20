



That was an interesting game. SDSU barely passed (10/19 for 44 yards and 1 TD) but ran like crazy (45 rushes for 204 yards and 2 TD). Utah’s offense again had trouble, going 22-89 on intentional rushing plays and 31/70 if you include the sacks and other unintentional rushing losses. Here’s how the players looked, according to PFF





Here’s the offense:

Quarterbacks

Rising: As anyone with eyes could see, Rising scored much better than Brewer this week. He was 71.4 on 45 snaps and went 19/32 (59.4) for 153 yards with 3 TD and 0 INT. This was the 2nd highest grade on the offense, and the only player with at least 10 snaps to grade above a 70. Of those 45 snaps, he dropped back 39 snaps and threw 33 times. An important stat: he had only 1 play which PFF deemed “turnover-worthy”, meaning it could have resulted in a pick but didn’t.