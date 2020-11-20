UteNation - Inside the Numbers: USC





USC is 2-0 right now, beating both ASU by one and Arizona by four, respectively. Each game was heavy on offense, ASU scoring 27 and Arizona scoring 30. Expect the same this week, as USC has a pretty solid offense and a good defense with one glaring hole.

Alright, let’s start with what they lost:

QB Daniels: Daniels started the year, but transferred after it was clear Slovis had taken his job. Daniels went 25/34 (73.5%) for 215 yards (6.3 ypa) with 1 TD and 1 INT. Those are actually pretty good numbers for limited playing time, but Slovis was much more impressive and clearly the right pick for starter.

RB Jounti: Don’t recognize the name? There’s no reason you should. He only had 48 snaps last year, going 13/38. Every other RB is back.

WR Pittman: Okay, here’s one area where USC lost something. Pittman was a monster last year, catching 101 passes for 1275 yards (12.6 ypc) and 11 TDs. That includes 10/232/1 against Utah last year. Utah’s DBs are very happy he’s wearing an Indianapolis Colts uniform in 2020. He was also 2019’s highest rated USC offensive player by PFF, coming in at 81.2.

The bad news for Utah’s DBs is that every other pass catcher with at least 10 catches is back. Losing Pittman is a big loss, but there is still a lot of experience in this WR corps.

OL Jackson: Their starting LT the past two years, he went in the first round to Miami. He’s a very good OL (74.1 rating from PFF) and will be hard to replace.

OL Richmond: Their starting RT for the past year, a transfer from Tennessee, he played a lot of snaps but wasn’t very highly rated (56.9).

That’s it. A backup QB, a 5th-string RB, the #1 WR and the two starting tackles. That’s 8 returning starters, so there’s a good reason they’re scoring a lot of points on offense.





Now on Defense. The losses are as follows:

DT Tufele: Tufele is sitting out the season. He had 41 tackles (#8 on the team), 5.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks and 1 PBU last year. PFF rated him the #3 player on USC’s defense, at 73.3

DT Pili: Pili may actually be back this week, but hasn’t played yet this year due to injury issues. He’s listed at week to week. His loss is noticeable as it leaves USC thin at DT (which is the last thing you want when playing Utah). He had 18 tackles, 5 TFL and 1.5 sacks last year along with 3 PBU.

DE Rector: Rector graduated after 2019, when he played 594 snaps, was rated 62.7, and recorded 19 tackles, 2.5 TFL and 1.0 sack. This was not his best year, but he was a disruptive force at DE and his loss will be noticed.

LB Houston: The #1 tackler last year had 104 tackles, 7 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and 3 PBU. PFF thought he was alright, rating him at 65.5, but the USC coaches liked him a lot, as he played more than any other USC defensive player (with 916 snaps). He went to the Steelers as a UFA.





Those are the losses on defense. The #1 LB and the entire starting DL, but everyone else with significant playing time is back. Pili’s health will be a big factor in whether Utah can impose their will on offense.

Ok, let’s look at who’s coming back.

QB Slovis: Slovis went 282/392 (71.9%) for 3502 yards (8.9 ypa) with 30 TD and 9 INT. He played very well, rated 78.8 by PFF, and has continued that play this year, going 70/98 (71.4%) for 706 yards (7.2 ypa) with 3 TD and 1 INT the past two games and a 74.6 rating.

RB Malepeai: 105/503 (4.8 ypc) with 6 TD last year, he was rated 76.5 by PFF. He had the most snaps last year at 296, but was only 40 ahead of the #2 RB, Carr.

RB Carr: 72/396 (5.5 ypc) with 5 TD last year, he played 256 snaps, although more often on passing downs. PFF rated him at 75.5, so both of the top 2 backs are dangerous.

RB Christon: It really wasn’t a 1-2 punch at RB last year, as Christon played 225 snaps (only 31 less than Carr) and went 68/373 (5.5 ypc) with 2 TD. He and Carr were pretty interchangeable, both playing more on passing downs, although Carr was more likely to get the ball in a passing situation (22 catches for Carr, only 11 for Christon). Christon isn’t nearly as dangerous as the top two backs, rated only 62.8 by PFF.

RB Stepp: Stepp had 48/307 (6.4 ypc) with 3 TD last year in only 82 snaps. PFF liked him a lot in the limited action he saw, rating him 79.5.

In the first two weeks Carr got 68 snaps, Malepeai got 58, and Stepp got 40, with all three of them performing pretty well per PFF (73.5 for Stepp, 74.2 for Carr, and 69.7 for Malepeai). Expect to see a lot of Carr this week, and expect to see him catching passes.

WR St. Brown: St. Brown had 77/1042 (13.5 ypc) with 6 TD last year. PFF rated him 73.9 in 844 snaps.

WR Vaughns: Vaughns had 74/912 (12.3 ypc) with 6 TD last year. PFF rated him 71.8 in 820 snaps.

WR London: London had 39/567 (14.5 ypc) with 5 TD last year. PFF rated him 65.3 in 485 snaps.





None of the other WR had more than 15 catches last year. So far this year St. Brown has 14/213 (15.2 ypc), Vaughns has 14/123 (8.8 ypc), and London has 12/193 (16.1 ypc) with 1 TD.





OL: The returning OL from last year are as follows:

OG Vera-Tucker: USC is lucky to have Vera-Tucker back, as he had originally said he was going to sit out this season. PFF liked him a lot at LG last year, rating him 78.8 (#2 among OL), and they’ve been impressed this year as well, rating him 81.1 at LT.

RT Mkenzie: He played at RG most of last year, with some games at RT. He wasn’t highly rated by PFF at 60.1, but they’ve been more impressed this year (69.8) with him at RT.

C Neilon: Neilon played last year at C, starting 11 games. PFF rated him at 66.1. He’s still at C, but his rating has fallen a little bit, down to 62.3. He only started the ASU game and suffered an injury, so he didn’t play against Arizona, but he’s expected back this week. If he doesn’t play, Dedich will be at C. Dedich played 183 snaps last year but played all of the Arizona game and some of the ASU game this year. He was rated 60.6 last year and 61.2 this year. Neilon is the better C, but the drop-off isn’t huge.

OG Jimmons: Played a little last year (122 snaps), and was rated 67.0. This year he’s played both games at RG, and is rated 63.5. So that’s 3 starters (two good ones and one average one) and two backups. Again, USC’s offense is going to be experienced and talented. This will be a tough test for Utah’s young defense.





Here’s the breakdown on the defense. As mentioned above, most of the defense is back except for some of the defensive line and Houston.





DE Jackson: Played 633 snaps last year and was rated 69.6. Had 46 tackles, 11.5 TFL, and 5.5 sacks. Played 111 snaps the first two weeks and is rated 76.5 right now.

DT Tuipulotu: Played 512 snaps last year and was rated 70.4, he had 46 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks and 3 PBU last year. He’s played 112 snaps this year and is rated 74.6 right now.

LB Mauga: Mauga played 543 snaps last year, but was rated very poorly (41.3). He had 59 tackles, 7 TFL and 3 sacks with 1 INT and 2 PBU. He has played some this year, but not a ton (25 snaps so far).

LB Gaoteote: Played 507 snaps last year and was rated 64.3, he’s fallen off that pace this year, playing 98 snaps with a 54.0 rating. Last year he had 58 tackles and 3 TFL.

CB Griffin: Had 37 tackles, 0.5 TFL, and 9 PBU last year. PFF rated him at 67.2 in 649 snaps. Has played 141 snaps this year and is rated 72.0.

CB Steele: Had 35 tackles, 1 TFL and 5 PBU last year. PFF rated him at 68.3 in 548 snaps. Has played 124 snaps this year but is very poorly rated right now, only 47.0.

CB Taylor-Stuart: Had 36 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT and 4 PBU last year. PFF rated him at 65.3 in 537 snaps. He’s played less this year (only 25 snaps)

CB Johnson: Johnson played 498 snaps last year and was rated 65.2. He had 35 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT, and 4 PBU. He’s played 108 snaps this year but is rated 57.5.

S Pola-Mao: Had 73 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 4 INT and 2 PBU last year. That puts him #3 in tackles and #1 in INT. PFF rated him 63.7 in 856 snaps. He’s a solid safety and takes advantage of bad passes, but suffers a little in run defense.

S Hufanga: Had 90 tackles (#2 on team), 7.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and 3 PBU. PFF liked his performance much more than Pola-Mao, rating him at 70.2 in 654 snaps.

S Williams: Williams is the #3 safety, but he played 443 snaps last year, rated at 60.3. He had 29 tackles and 1 TFL last year. He’s also played 40 snaps this year, so he’s still the first off the bench at either S spot (and plays CB too).





That’s the Defense. There’s a little bit missing on DL, but decent experience returning at every other spot. Utah may be able to run on that DL if the Utah OL lives up to expectations, but the starting Utah QB will have to be very very good to get much against this secondary. Still, if the USC team has a weak side, it’s defense.

Expect a good amount of scoring, but USC has Utah beat at pretty much every position except OL and DL. Lines win games, so Utah has a shot, but this is going to be a tough game. We’ll see how prepared Utah is, because they’ll at least have film on this year’s USC team in a way that USC won’t on Utah, but I’m not sure that’s going to be as much of an advantage as the fact that USC already played 2 games.



