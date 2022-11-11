



The University of Utah (7-2) faces a Stanford team (3-6) struggling to hold onto the chance for bowl eligibility. Excluding the Covid-shortened season of 2020, Stanford has not had a winning record since 2018. If they can upset Utah their final two games are winnable against Cal and BYU. The only bright spot of this season for Stanford was an upset at Notre Dame. In their 6 losses they’ve been outscored 244-131, for an average score of 41-22. Their two wins against FBS teams (Notre Dame and ASU) were by 3 total points.

What I’m saying is Stanford is not good this year. If Utah plays anywhere close to their potential, and takes the game seriously, they should be able to choose the score.

Here are the important losses for Stanford from last year on offense.



