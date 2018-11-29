Okay, so at the end of last season and carrying over into the offseason and even the beginning of this season, I made a bunch of predictions about the Pac-12 in general and Utah specifically. Most of these were done in post form, because I wasn’t writing articles for the site, yet. Nevertheless, they’re out there, and I thought now that the Pac-12 season is completely over, with only the championship game remaining, now would be a good time to take a look and see how I did. Near the bottom, I also look at tomorrow's title matchup.

First, I took a look at the Pac-12 North’s returning starters. Because of the way Stanford’s roster is set up, their review is completely wrong. But here’s what I said about each North team that wasn’t Stanford, in the preseason:

Washington:

That's a pretty experienced team. Expect another big year out of UW (especially with no USC or Arizona from the South). They do have to play Auburn in Georgia the first game of the year, that will tell us a lot.

WSU: They've got 4/11 on O and 4/11 on D coming back. WSU is going to take a big step back.

OSU: 7/11 returning on O and 6/11 on D. That's not bad, except it's a lot of OSU talent, so probably going to struggle again.

Oregon: They return 7/11 on O and 7/11 on D. Oregon should be solid next year, although losses on OL could bite them.

Cal: Cal returns 10/11 on O but only 5/11 on D. Expect some shootouts for Cal.

The actual results: I was right about UW (getting the North title is no small feat) and Oregon (solid, but OL problems hurt them). I was right about OSU too, but that’s not saying much. I was wrong about Cal (correct about them being decent, wrong about how they got there, because it was all defense, no offense for Cal this year), and I was VERY wrong about WSU. Minshew should not have made this much of a difference. Leach honestly deserves coach of the year, not just in the Pac-12 but nationally. To get that inexperienced of a team to 10 wins is a shocking accomplishment.





Then I looked at a the South’s returning starters. I didn’t have the same Stanford problem in the South, so here was the preseason prediction for each team: CU: That's 3/11 returning on O (Montez and 2 OL) and 6/11 on D. As I've previously mentioned, CU sold out to get their big 2016 season. They'll be bad again.

ASU: So they get back 8/11 on O. On D they lose 3 DL, 2-3 LB, 2 DB, so they're returning 3 or 4/11. Whatever the over-under is on the Cal/ASU game (if they're playing next year), take the over.

Arizona: That's 8/11 on O and 8/11 on D, and no position group where they're gutted (except maybe DE, where they lose one starter and the top two backups). As I mentioned a while ago, Arizona will be a very tough game this year, particularly with Tate and 3/5 OL coming back. Luckily they have a new coach, so hopefully there's some difficulty with the transition, and we get them in SLC. That game might decide the PAC 12 south. Circle Friday, 10/12 on your calendar (and expect it to be a blackout game).

UCLA: UCLA is losing superstar QB, 2 starting WR (and top backup), 3 starting OL, 2 starting DL, starting LB, and starting DB. That's 5/11 back on O and 7/11 on D. So their D should be okay, but their O will likely struggle, particularly because they're also losing Gyo Shojima (backup C), Zach Bateman (backup OL), and Poasi Moala (backup OL). None of them started a game, but I bring it up because UCLA is losing not just the three 2017 starters listed above, and the 2015 and 2016 starter in Lacy, but also three of the top backups. Their OL is going to be a huge question mark next year.

USC: USC is losing their QB, 2 WR, 2 OL, RB, two DL, 1 LB, and 1 DB. That's 5/11 on O and 7/11 on D coming back. USC will likely struggle a little bit on offense with a new QB. Defense should be phenomenal in the back, but someone needs to step up on the DL.

Utah: So Utah loses two WR, 1 OL, 2 LB, 2 DT, and our PR. That's returning 8/11 on O (and would have been 9 if Singleton would have stuck it out) and 7/11 on D (6/11 if you count Fitts as a starter, which you probably should, although he only started 7 or 8 games last year).

The actual results: I was right about CU (they weren’t quite terrible, but they weren’t good) and UCLA (they struggled on OL), and Utah (we won the South and should honestly have 10 wins already). I was sort of right about ASU (their offense was pretty good). I was wrong about Arizona and USC (I wasn’t that wrong about their PAC 12 standings, as they finished #3 and #4, but they both were bad OOC and both missed a bowl game).

I also predicted standings and records during the preseason:



NORTH: UW: 9-3 to 12-0. Cal: 7-5 to 10-2. Oregon: 7-5 to 10-2. Stanford: 4-8 (yes, FOUR AND EIGHT) to 7-5. (Remember, I screwed up counting their starters) WSU: 4-8 to 6-6. OSU: 1-11 to 5-7 (and 5-7 would take a miracle).

SOUTH: Utah: 8-4 to 11-1. I put 8-4 because it's always possible we choke one of the November games (CU or ASU) away. We won't lose to BYU. Arizona: 8-4 to 11-1 USC: 8-4 to 12-0 ASU: 3-9 to 7-5 Colorado: 2-10 to 6-6 UCLA: 2-10 to 6-6

The actual results: In the North I was right about UW (9-3), Cal (7-5 or 8-4 depending on Stanford this Saturday), Oregon (8-4), OSU (2-10, and maybe Stanford (7-5 or 8-4, but again, I counted Stanford wrong). Again, I was VERY wrong about WSU (10-2). In the South I was right about Utah (9-3 and should be 10-2), ASU (7-5), CU (5-7), and UCLA (3-9). I was overly optimistic about Arizona (5-7) and USC (5-7). That is most of the predictions I could find in my posts. There are certainly others out there, but of the ones I could find, I didn’t do too badly (except for WSU, Leach is some sort of pirate wizard). Now lets take a look at the Pac-12 Championship Game. Here’s how both teams look, with their entire regular seasons in the rear view. After posting these stats I noticed how close they were, so I’m going to put the difference at the beginning of each line so you can see exactly how close the teams are.





That’s how close the teams are. Within 5-10 spots for most things, except passing O (where UW leads) and Rushing O (where Utah does). The two MASSIVE gaps are that PFF likes UW’s receiving and run blocking more than ours, and PFF likes our pass rushing much more than UW’s. Then I went hunting for stats that show Utah’s going to win. These are completely biased and cherry-picked, but I want some confidence! These are categories where Utah outclasses UW badly:







So the recipe for Utah is clear: play up to your abilities where you’re evenly matched, get picks, let Mitch boom some punts, and sack Browning (or TFL Gaskin). Those are the things we’re much better at than UW, and we’ll need to take advantage. I actually like Utah in this game. I think it’s hard to beat the same good team twice, and Utah is a good team. We’ll make more adjustments than they will, and we’ll be able to get into the backfield. We were very close when the teams played the first time, and Utah’s better now (and I’m not sure UW is). I’d feel a lot better with Moss and Huntley, but Shyne just needs to be consistent, he doesn’t need to be Moss. Shelley should have lots of time, UW doesn’t get pressure, so he just needs to make good decisions and we get out of there with a win. Expect a lot of punting.



Utah 20 UW 17

