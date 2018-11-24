The Pac-12 regular season is in the books. Now, it's just the rivalry game with the BYU Cougars--a team that, as you’ll see below, the numbers don't look fondly on-- and then on to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Happy Thanksgiving weekend, everyone. I’m thankful that I was right, and that the Utes won the Pac-12 South. Next week, I’ll go through all of the predictions I’ve made (both in articles and in posts) and identify the things I was right about (CU and USC sucked) and the ones where maybe I was slightly off (Leach is a wizard, regardless of last night). But this week, I’d like to go over all of my prior articles and let you guys know how Utah’s offense, defense, and special teams have changed since the first article was posted. Then I’ll give a quick rundown of BYU.





My first article for the season was on Utah’s passing game. Briefly, here’s what I found:

Huntley threw 312 passes last year across the line of scrimmage (372 total passes, including behind the line), 49 over 20 yards (15.4%), and he went 11-49 on those passes (22%). This meant he was terrible at the long ball, and that Utah had thrown an average number of long balls.

Now here’s this year. Huntley threw 177 passes across the line of scrimmage this year. 31 of those were over 20 yards (17.5%). So we’re throwing a little more long balls with Huntley this year than last year. And he completed 11-31 passes, so he’s at 35.5%. That’s a dramatic improvement over last year (and compared to last year’s Pac-12, he’d have been right in the middle).

Shelley, in very limited work, has thrown 16 passes over 20 yards out of 51 passes across the line of scrimmage (that’s 31.4%), so he throws a lot more long balls than Huntley. He’s completed 5-16 (31.3%). This isn’t surprising to any of us. Huntley’s YPA this year is 7.6, Shelley’s is 8.5.

Huntley’s best quadrant this year is midrange center passing, where he’s completed 13-21 for 188 yards and 3 TD with 1 INT (rating 82.0), but his worst is still midrange left, where he’s 3-9 for 53 yards with 1 INT (rating 57.9). Shelley’s best quadrant is long center, where he’s 4-8 for 184 yards and 1 TD (rating 87.9). His worst is long left, where he’s 0/2 (rating 45.3) but his midrange right (1-4 for 15 yards, rating 48.8) is pretty close.





Here’s the total drops for every Pac-12 team so far this year divided by the number of targets:

Cal has 14 drops in 301 targets (4.7%)

Oregon has 28/348 (8.0%)

OSU has 12/354 (3.4%)

Stanford has 12/317 (3.8%)

UW has 14/286 (4.9%)

WSU has 29/552 (5.3%)

Arizona has 20/316 (6.3%)

ASU has 19/314 (6.1%)

CU has 17/366 (4.6%)

UCLA has 22/333 (6.6%)

USC has 12/328 (3.7%)

Utah has 25/289 (8.6%)





So Utah’s still the worst team in the Pac-12 in drops. It’s better than it was at the beginning of the year, but still needs to be improved. Luckily every single pass catcher is coming back next year, so let’s hope it improves.





Here is the run breakdown I gave you guys for Moss, but this time for Shyne. Shyne has 80 carries this season. Here’s how they break down:

Outside Left: 23

Inside Left: 24

Inside Right: 18

Outside Right: 15





We still like to run left (59% with Shyne, as opposed to 62% with Moss in my prior article), but we run more to the inside now (53% with Shyne, as opposed to 45% with Moss in my prior article). We’re most successful outside right (15 attempts for 104 yards, for 6.9 ypc) and least successful inside right (18 attempts for 50 yards, for 2.8 ypc).





A couple of additional offensive stats (the original article was on 10/12):

Utah ESPN offensive efficiency was 57.7 (#50). We’re now 64.9 (#34), so a solid improvement.

S&P Offense was 28.6 (#71). We’re now 33.1 (#36), so an even more dramatic improvement.

Huntley had a 54.5 QBR (#74 in the nation). He’s at 62.5 now (#53), so a pretty dramatic improvement. No stats for Shelley (not enough games yet).

PFF Offense was 67.1 (#105). We’re now 74.6 (#69), a pretty big jump.

PFF Rushing was 73.5 (#60). We’re now at 74.8 (#44), a decent jump.

NCAA Scoring Offense was 25.8 (#94). We’re now at 30.5 (#59).





I’m not going to update the special teams article, as that was only 3 weeks ago. Suffice it to say, Utah’s special teams are still great.



