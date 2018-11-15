Heimuli is officially visiting Tuscaloosa when they play Citadel. He was supposed to officially visit Utah versus Oregon, but the California fires threw a wrench in those plans.

“I see myself playing early at all of them,” he continued. “Even at Alabama—they’re the best football team in the world—I think I would be able to compete there. I’m confident in my abilities and know that I’m determined to see the field and succeed at the highest level possible.”

“I fell in love with all five of those schools,” Heimuli said. “Every visit I go on or conversation I have, I fall even more in love with them. That’s what’s making the decision so hard for me.

He’s fond of all five of his final schools, and sees himself as an early contributor at each.

Menlo Atherton’s (California) Daniel Heimuli has offers from over 25 schools, but recently trimmed his list to a top five of Alabama, Oregon, UCLA, Utah and Washington. The four-star linebacker is ranked no. 6 at his position and no. 152 overall, making him one of the most coveted recruits in the West.





“I’ve already visited all the other schools in my top five,” he said. “I’m going to Alabama, but I was supposed to go to Salt Lake City to visit Utah but the fires pushed my high school game back a day and I was going to fly in for the visit on Saturday, but then my game got pushed back again and just had to cancel. I’m still planning on visiting Utah in early part of December.

“Since my visit to Utah got pushed back, it kind of pushed back my entire process,” he said. “I was going to sign to whatever school I decide in December, but I think I’m just going to wait until February to sign now.”

The Utes are in high consideration because of their proximity to home and familiarity within the program.

“I’ve really been paying attention to the Utes this year,” Heimuli said. “Cody Barton and Chase Hansen, they’re masters of their craft. They fly to the ball, they’re leaders on the team and just make plays. That’s how I envision myself as a player, so I’ve been watching a lot of those games and film on those two. I like Utah because I have family up there, and it would be close to home. I want my family to be able to watch me play in college.

“Coach (Justin) Ena is a great guy, too,” he continued. “He knows what’s best for his linebackers and puts them in a position to succeed. I really like all the coaches I’m talking to—Ena, Coach (Chris) Petersen and Tosh Lupoi. They’re all excellent coaches.”

As a decision nears, it’s all about feeling welcome and feeling at home.

“When it comes down to it, I just want to feel like I can have what I have at home, but in college,” he said. “It isn’t a four-year decision, but a forty year decision. I want to make the best decision for me because college will be a huge part of my life.”

With a decision coming in December, we’ll find out if the Utes can edge out some other powerhouses for the talented Heimuli.



