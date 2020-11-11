UteNation - Grading the Utes: Preseason

Grading the Utes: Preseason
Yes, it’s a couple months later than normal, and yes, it will only be seven games plus a bowl game, but football season is finally back for the Utes. The team returns plenty of experience along the offensive side of the ball, but the defense will be a work in progress, especially given some recent revelations from this week's depth chart.
How do the Utes stack up this year? Let's take a look:
Quarterbacks: B+
On paper, the Utes appear to have one of the best quarterback situations in the Pac-12. Though the starter hasn’t been officially announced yet, Alex Markham has signaled that his favorite to be under center, is sophomore Cam Rising, when the offense trots onto the field against UCLA this Saturday. If that's the case, it means that his backup is Jake Bentley—a seasoned veteran with three years of starting experience in the SEC under his belt. And rounding out the group is Drew Lisk, a guy who Kyle Whittingham recently referred to as the best third-string quarterback in the country. Of course, looking good in practice is different from looking good in a game, but it appears that Ute fans have a lot to be optimistic about when it comes to this group.
Running Backs: B+
This is another group that appears to be very deep and talented on paper, despite the loss of TJ Green to the transfer portal. Devin Brumfield, Jordan Wilmore, Micah Bernard, and Ty Jordan all earned praise from the coaches for their performance in fall camp, but how will one or more of them deal with being “the guy”? Backing up Zack Moss in 2019, both Brumfield and Wilmore flashed their talent, but they will need to be more consistent and show that they can get into a rhythm like Moss could. Expect to see a fair amount of rotation with this group early in the season, and that could continue throughout the year unless someone separates himself from the pack as the unquestioned go-to back. Early on, Brumfield and his bruising ways should get the first crack, while Jordan is perfect complimentary back as he’s a multi-dimensional runner who is a threat to score any time he touches the ball.
Tight Ends: A
This tight end group is the best that Utah has had since joining the Pac-12, and might be their best ever. Brant Kuithe is the obvious star of the unit, and should be one of Utah’s top targets again this year. However, his co-starter, Cole Fotheringham, has established himself as one of the best blockers and pass catchers on the team, even if he doesn’t quite have the same athleticism as Kuithe. The Utes also struck gold with the addition of Dalton Kincaid—a transfer from the FCS level who was recently ruled eligible to play this year. Kincaid has proven himself in practices and adds yet another talented pass catching tight end that will see the field this season. Thomas Yassmin also earned praise as someone who shined during fall camp, and Coach Whittingham has said that he will see the field this year.
Wide Receivers: B
The receivers this year look to be very promising, though their numbers have been thinned with the loss of Jaylon Dixon and Tyrone Young-Smith. The big question is if anyone will emerge as the alpha dog or if the ball will be spread around as it has been for most of Utah’s time in the Pac-12. There are certainly some candidates for WR1, with Bryan Thompson leading the way after having shown flashes of special ability the last two seasons. Thompson is someone who has earned tremendous praise from Whittingham. Solomon Enis is another guy who has reportedly taken a big step forward. Britain Covey is back and healthy, and though he’s not the type of receiver that will take the top off a defense, he’s a threat to break off a big play any time he touches the ball, and will nearly always find a way to get YAC. Samson Nacua has been another one of Utah’s most reliable receivers over the last two seasons, and will continue to be a big part of the receiver group this year. Look for Devaughn Vele and Money Parks to contribute as well, as Vele and his huge catch radius might be the wildcard of the group.
Offensive Line: B+
This is a group that was plagued by inconsistency and growing pains last season, but those struggles could pay big dividends this year, as four of the five projected starters now boast plenty of experience. This group is led by Nick Ford, who made the move from guard to tackle, and Orlando Umana, who is a three-year starter at center. Simi Moala also returns at right tackle after starting nearly every game last season, though Jaren Kump is pushing him for playing time. Braeden Daniels will likely return at the left guard spot, though Keaton Bills is challenging to start. At the other guard spot, Sataoa Laumea has emerged as the starter, with Bamidele Olaseni listed as his backup. Aside from having plenty of returning experience among the starting five, the Utes now have good depth along the offensive line. Along with those backups already mentioned, the Utes have Luke Felix-Fualalo at tackle, and Paul Maile, Johnny Maea, and Marist Talavou available to back up the interior.
Defensive Ends: B+
This group appears to be as deep and talented as they’ve ever been, but will anyone be able to step up and do what Bradlee Anae consistently did in his three years as a starter for the Utes? Mika Tafua looked a lot like a clone of Anae in size and strength on the other side of the line, last season. Now he will have to prove that he’s taken a step forward and can be the guy that the defense can rely on to pressure the quarterback on any given down. Maxs Tupai is the starter on the other end, and boasts plenty of playing experience. Though Tupai isn’t the biggest defensive end, he has a quick first step and has shown that he can power by opponents to get after the quarterback. He needs to improve on his pursuit angles, however, as there were a number of times last year where he appeared to have the quarterback dead to rights and ended up missing the tackle. The official backups on the depth chart are Van Fillinger and Blake Kuithe, but the Utes have a number of players to choose from in their rotation, including Devin Kaufusi, Miki Suguturaga, and the promising Xavier Carlton.
Defensive Tackles: B+
Despite losing both Leki Fotu and John Pensini to the NFL, the starters appear to be solid once again. Led by Viane Moala and Hauati Pututau, the Utes’ defensive line should be stout in the middle this year. Moala has the size and athletic ability to be a genuine star—something Whittingham fully expects—while Pututau has proven himself to be a strong, reliable presence in the middle, much like Penisini. Depth may be a question, as in a bit of a surprise, the backups are listed as Tennessee Pututau and Miki Suguturaga. If Pita Tonga is healthy, he should see the field quite a bit, which would give the Utes another experienced player to rotate in. Additionally, freshman Tanoa Togiai could see some early playing time. These guys are inexperienced, but loaded... and this is a Utah position group that no one ever doubts.
Linebackers: B-
Led by Devin Lloyd, who is arguably the best player on the defensive side of the ball, this linebacker group does have something to prove this season. However, the same was said last year, and Lloyd stepped up to the challenge admirably. Lloyd should be the unquestioned leader of the defense and will get the chance to prove how good he can be when the spotlight is on him. Nephi Sewell is listed as the other starter, with redshirt sophomore Andrew Mata’afa and true freshman Sione Fotu listed as the backups. Junior college transfer Jeremy Mercier and walk-on Hayden Furey will provide depth.
Cornerbacks: C+
Utah’s defense lost every single starter from last year’s defensive backfield, so this year’s young secondary will be a work in progress. That there’s plenty of talent among the group, nobody can deny. However, experience is sorely lacking across the board. Because of that, expect them to give up some big plays as they learn to work together, but know that it will pay big dividends down the road. Utah’s starters at the two corner spots and nickel are JT Broughton, Clark Phillips, and Malone Mataele, respectively. With the loss of Bronson Boyd to the transfer portal, Faybian Marks will be the first to rotate in at outside corner. Look for someone like Caine Savage, Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson, Drew Rawls, or Aaron Lowe to take the other backup spot. Clark Phillips will also act as Mataele's backup at the nickel spot. They’ll be tested early and have to learn fast, but there’s a lot of hopeful optimism around this group.
Safeties: C
The Utes do return some experience in the secondary, with Vonte Davis winning a starting job after having played quite a bit on special teams in 2019, while also seeing a few reps on defense. Unfortunately, it looks as if RJ Hubert will likely sit out this season or at least most of it, since he's not fully healed from an injury suffered in last year's Pac-12 championship game. Had Hubert been fully healthy, he would have been a lock to start at one of the safety spots, so his absence is a big blow to this secondary. However, that sets the stage for a pair of true freshmen to show what they can do, with Nate Ritchie listed as the starter alongside Davis, and Kamo’i Latu listed as his backup. Walk-on Zemaiah Vaughn is listed as Davis's backup. Ritchie is already being billed by Whittingham as a future star and someone who is beyond his years.
Kicker: B
Jadon Redding proved himself to be a fairly reliable option last season, even if he doesn’t have the biggest leg. As a true freshman, he connected on 10 of 13 field goal attempts, while hitting all 56 of his PAT tries. This year, he has a challenger, freshman Jordan Noyes, who reportedly has a big leg and has hit field goals from jaw-dropping lengths in practice. The question is whether Noyes can be consistent or not. If not, the coaches are likely to stick with Redding, who proved himself reliable from 40 yards in, hitting 9 of 11 tries from that distance in 2019.
Punter: B
Ben Lennon will be the punter again this season after an up and down freshman campaign. Lennon proved himself to be an accurate punter for most of the year, with only two touchbacks on 44 punts, though he sometimes struggled with the distance of his punts. For the season, he averaged 40.9 yards per punt, which isn’t a bad number at all. Ute fans have just been spoiled with the likes of Mitch Wishnowsky and Tom Hackett. If Lennon can show a bit more consistency this year while also keeping the same accuracy he showed at times last season, Utah’s Pac-12 tradition of excellent punting should be restored after a somewhat lackluster year in 2019.