UteNation - Grading the Utes: Preseason





Yes, it’s a couple months later than normal, and yes, it will only be seven games plus a bowl game, but football season is finally back for the University of Utah. The Utes return plenty of experience along the offensive side of the ball, but the defense will be a work in progress, especially given some recent revelations to the depth chart—albeit, intriguing ones.

How do the Utes stack up this year? Let's take a look:





Quarterbacks: B+

On paper, the Utes appear to have one of the best quarterback situations in the Pac-12. Though the starter hasn’t been officially announced yet, Alex Markham has signaled that his favorite to be under center, is sophomore Cam Rising, when the offense trots onto the field against UCLA this Saturday. If that's the case, it means that his backup is Jake Bentley—a seasoned veteran with three years of starting experience in the SEC under his belt. And rounding out the group is Drew Lisk, a guy who Kyle Whittingham recently referred to as the best third-string quarterback in the country. Of course, looking good in practice is different from looking good in a game, but it appears that Ute fans have a lot to be optimistic about when it comes to this group.





Running Backs: B+

This is another group that appears to be very deep and talented on paper, despite the loss of TJ Green to the transfer portal. Devin Brumfield, Jordan Wilmore, Micah Bernard, and Ty Jordan all earned praise from the coaches for their performance in fall camp, but how will one or more of them deal with being “the guy”? Backing up Zack Moss in 2019, both Brumfield and Wilmore flashed their talent, but they will need to be more consistent and show that they can get into a rhythm like Moss could. Expect to see a fair amount of rotation with this group early in the season, and that could continue throughout the year unless someone separates himself from the pack as the unquestioned go-to back. Early on, Brumfield and his bruising ways should get the first crack, while Jordan is perfect complimentary back as he’s a multi-dimensional runner who is a threat to score any time he touches the ball.





Tight Ends: A

This tight end group is the best that Utah has had since joining the Pac-12, and might be their best ever. Brant Kuithe is the obvious star of the unit, and should be one of Utah’s top targets again this year. However, his co-starter, Cole Fotheringham, has established himself as one of the best blockers and pass catchers on the team, even if he doesn’t quite have the same athleticism as Kuithe. The Utes also struck gold with the addition of Dalton Kincaid—a transfer from the FCS level who was recently ruled eligible to play this year. Kincaid has proven himself in practices and adds yet another talented pass catching tight end that will see the field this season. Thomas Yassmin also earned praise as someone who shined during fall camp, and Coach Whittingham has said that he will see the field this year.





Wide Receivers: B

The receivers this year look to be very promising, though their numbers have been thinned with the loss of Jaylon Dixon and Tyrone Young-Smith. The big question is if anyone will emerge as the alpha dog or if the ball will be spread around as it has been for most of Utah’s time in the Pac-12. There are certainly some candidates for WR1, with Bryan Thompson leading the way after having shown flashes of special ability the last two seasons. Thompson is someone who has earned tremendous praise from Whittingham. Solomon Enis is another guy who has reportedly taken a big step forward. Britain Covey is back and healthy, and though he’s not the type of receiver that will take the top off a defense, he’s a threat to break off a big play any time he touches the ball, and will nearly always find a way to get YAC. Samson Nacua has been another one of Utah’s most reliable receivers over the last two seasons, and will continue to be a big part of the receiver group this year. Look for Devaughn Vele and Money Parks to contribute as well, as Vele and his huge catch radius might be the wildcard of the group.





Offensive Line: B+

This is a group that was plagued by inconsistency and growing pains last season, but those struggles could pay big dividends this year, as four of the five projected starters now boast plenty of experience. This group is led by Nick Ford, who made the move from guard to tackle, and Orlando Umana, who is a three-year starter at center. Simi Moala also returns at right tackle after starting nearly every game last season, though Jaren Kump is pushing him for playing time. Braeden Daniels will likely return at the left guard spot, though Keaton Bills is challenging to start. At the other guard spot, Sataoa Laumea has emerged as the starter, with Bamidele Olaseni listed as his backup. Aside from having plenty of returning experience among the starting five, the Utes now have good depth along the offensive line. Along with those backups already mentioned, the Utes have Luke Felix-Fualalo at tackle, and Paul Maile, Johnny Maea, and Marist Talavou available to back up the interior.



