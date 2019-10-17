The bad news is that the regular football season is halfway over. The good news is that the Utes have performed very well, for the most part, on their way to compiling a 5-1 record and sitting in a tie for first place in the Pac-12 South. Yes, it would've been ideal if the Utes hadn't stumbled against USC and were at 6-0 and in sole possession of first place, but there's still a lot of football left to be played, and the odds are still pretty good that Utah comes out on top when all is said and done.

Throughout the season, I've assigned grades to each unit following every game, and now that we're halfway through the 2019 year, it's time to take a look at how the team has performed overall.





Quarterback: A

Tyler Huntley has been outstanding throughout the first six games, and has made it clear that this is his team. Throughout his Utah career, we've been waiting to see what Huntley looks like when playing at his full potential, and though he showed flashes in each of the last two seasons as the starter, it's finally all come together. Huntley has thrown for 1,393 yards and nine touchdowns, with no interceptions. He's also added on 197 yards and three more scores on the ground. While those numbers aren't necessarily eye-popping, his decision-making and accuracy have been superb, and Utah's run game has also been very effective, limiting the need for Huntley to put up huge numbers to keep the offensive moving along. Thus far, this has been the best start to a season for a Utah quarterback since Brian Johnson in 2008.





Running Backs: A-

Despite missing one full game and most of another, Zack Moss is still averaging over 100 rushing yards per game, and should surpass Eddie Johnson's rushing yardage record against Arizona State. Moss has been everything Ute fans hoped and more so far this year, and nothing exemplified that more than his five carry, 121 yard, two touchdown performance against Oregon State. While having him available for the entirety of the USC game might have changed the outcome, injuries are a part of football, and fortunately he wasn't forced to miss too much time before coming back and making a statement last weekend.

Along from Moss, the other running backs have been productive, and it looks as if the backfield will be in good shape for years to come. Though Devin Brumfield and Jordan Wilmore are young, they've showed exciting potential, and Devonta'e Henry-Cole has shown that he can be counted on as well. Add in TJ Green, who hasn't gotten as much time, but has impressed on what reps he's been given, and this group is as solid as can be. The only knock on them is a couple of untimely fumbles by Brumfield, but aside from that, there's really nothing to complain about.





Wide Receivers: B+

Utah's receivers struggled with drops in the first couple of games, but have since cleaned those issues up and looked very balanced and effective, even without their top target, Britain Covey. At first, it seemed that Bryan Thompson was on his way to becoming the go-to target, and while that still may end up being the case, Demari Simpkins, Jaylen Dixon, Samson Nacua, Solomon Enis, and Derrick Vickers have all shown the ability to step up when needed. The receivers have generally been excellent in their blocking, and as the second half of the season rolls around, their development will be something to watch as they face a couple of excellent defenses in Cal and Washington.





Tight Ends: B+

All three of Utah's tight ends have proven to be invaluable in their blocking roles, as Brant Kuithe, Cole Fotheringham, and Hunter Thedford have been key on quite a few big plays on the ground. On the receiving end, Kuithe has been the primary threat for the Utes, making 11 grabs for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It's a little surprising that Fotheringham hasn't been more involved in the passing game, but when you have so many receiving threats, it's hard for everyone to accumulate big stats. Nonetheless, keep an eye on him in the second half of the season, as he's too talented and sure-handed to stay quiet for long.





Offensive Line: B+

The line has been under heavy scrutiny ever since spring ball, and though they had one really ugly performance against USC, for the most part they have performed extremely well, especially considering their youth. Utah currently ranks 3rd best in the nation in sacks allowed, and while a lot of that has to do with how good Huntley has been at recognizing and avoiding pressure this year, the O-line deserves plenty of credit, too. Along with that, the Utes' rushing offense is ranked 21st in yards per game and 16th in yards per carry.

Perhaps most impressive is that this has been done without the help of Bam Olaseni, who was originally expected to come in and start almost right away, before the NCAA ruled that he has only one year to play one—or redshirt and play four games before his full season. If this unit can continue to improve in the second half of the year, the Utes' rushing attack could be nearly unstoppable by the end of the season.



