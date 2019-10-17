Grading the Utes: First Six Games
The bad news is that the regular football season is halfway over. The good news is that the Utes have performed very well, for the most part, on their way to compiling a 5-1 record and sitting in a tie for first place in the Pac-12 South. Yes, it would've been ideal if the Utes hadn't stumbled against USC and were at 6-0 and in sole possession of first place, but there's still a lot of football left to be played, and the odds are still pretty good that Utah comes out on top when all is said and done.
Throughout the season, I've assigned grades to each unit following every game, and now that we're halfway through the 2019 year, it's time to take a look at how the team has performed overall.
Quarterback: A
Tyler Huntley has been outstanding throughout the first six games, and has made it clear that this is his team. Throughout his Utah career, we've been waiting to see what Huntley looks like when playing at his full potential, and though he showed flashes in each of the last two seasons as the starter, it's finally all come together. Huntley has thrown for 1,393 yards and nine touchdowns, with no interceptions. He's also added on 197 yards and three more scores on the ground. While those numbers aren't necessarily eye-popping, his decision-making and accuracy have been superb, and Utah's run game has also been very effective, limiting the need for Huntley to put up huge numbers to keep the offensive moving along. Thus far, this has been the best start to a season for a Utah quarterback since Brian Johnson in 2008.
Running Backs: A-
Despite missing one full game and most of another, Zack Moss is still averaging over 100 rushing yards per game, and should surpass Eddie Johnson's rushing yardage record against Arizona State. Moss has been everything Ute fans hoped and more so far this year, and nothing exemplified that more than his five carry, 121 yard, two touchdown performance against Oregon State. While having him available for the entirety of the USC game might have changed the outcome, injuries are a part of football, and fortunately he wasn't forced to miss too much time before coming back and making a statement last weekend.
Along from Moss, the other running backs have been productive, and it looks as if the backfield will be in good shape for years to come. Though Devin Brumfield and Jordan Wilmore are young, they've showed exciting potential, and Devonta'e Henry-Cole has shown that he can be counted on as well. Add in TJ Green, who hasn't gotten as much time, but has impressed on what reps he's been given, and this group is as solid as can be. The only knock on them is a couple of untimely fumbles by Brumfield, but aside from that, there's really nothing to complain about.
Wide Receivers: B+
Utah's receivers struggled with drops in the first couple of games, but have since cleaned those issues up and looked very balanced and effective, even without their top target, Britain Covey. At first, it seemed that Bryan Thompson was on his way to becoming the go-to target, and while that still may end up being the case, Demari Simpkins, Jaylen Dixon, Samson Nacua, Solomon Enis, and Derrick Vickers have all shown the ability to step up when needed. The receivers have generally been excellent in their blocking, and as the second half of the season rolls around, their development will be something to watch as they face a couple of excellent defenses in Cal and Washington.
Tight Ends: B+
All three of Utah's tight ends have proven to be invaluable in their blocking roles, as Brant Kuithe, Cole Fotheringham, and Hunter Thedford have been key on quite a few big plays on the ground. On the receiving end, Kuithe has been the primary threat for the Utes, making 11 grabs for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It's a little surprising that Fotheringham hasn't been more involved in the passing game, but when you have so many receiving threats, it's hard for everyone to accumulate big stats. Nonetheless, keep an eye on him in the second half of the season, as he's too talented and sure-handed to stay quiet for long.
Offensive Line: B+
The line has been under heavy scrutiny ever since spring ball, and though they had one really ugly performance against USC, for the most part they have performed extremely well, especially considering their youth. Utah currently ranks 3rd best in the nation in sacks allowed, and while a lot of that has to do with how good Huntley has been at recognizing and avoiding pressure this year, the O-line deserves plenty of credit, too. Along with that, the Utes' rushing offense is ranked 21st in yards per game and 16th in yards per carry.
Perhaps most impressive is that this has been done without the help of Bam Olaseni, who was originally expected to come in and start almost right away, before the NCAA ruled that he has only one year to play one—or redshirt and play four games before his full season. If this unit can continue to improve in the second half of the year, the Utes' rushing attack could be nearly unstoppable by the end of the season.
Defensive Line: A-
Utah's defensive line has been smothering against the run, only allowing 52.8 yards per game, which is second best in the nation. The Utes have yet to allow a 100 yard rusher on the season, and teams have had little success establishing the run against them. Utah's defensive line has also been successful at pressuring the quarterback and creating some big play opportunities by tipping passes at the line. Just ask Devin Lloyd, whose pick-six last weekend came thanks to Bradlee Anae making a heads-up play and knocking away a Jake Luton pass instead of going for the sack.
Speaking of sacks, that's the one area that this line could improve in in the second half of the year. The opportunities for more have been there, but some slippery quarterbacks and missed tackles have meant that the Utes have recorded just nine sacks in the first six games. Opponents are also game planning for the pressure they know they're going to have to deal with, and we've seen a lot of quick passes and rollouts/bootlegs to try and counteract that pressure.
Linebackers: A-
Given everything that this unit went through in the off-season, from losing arguably the best duo to ever start for the Utes in Cody Barton and Chase Hansen, to losing Manny Bowen right before the start of fall camp, it's remarkable how well they've played. They haven't just been sufficient, they've been damn good. Francis Bernard is a leader of the defense, and has the most tackles thus far, while being tied for the team lead in interceptions and defensive touchdowns. Devin Lloyd has been an absolute revelation and is currently the highest-graded linebacker in the Pac-12, according to PFF. The scary thing for other Pac-12 offenses is that Lloyd isn't even close to his ceiling, according to his coaches.
The best thing about those two is that they've been able to stay healthy, and Utah's linebacker depth hasn't been tested yet, with reserves Sione Lund, Andrew Mata'afa, and Trennan Carlson only having to play in mop-up time.
The reason for the minus is because of them admitting not being ready for USC to run the ball and waste the clock.
Defensive Backs: B+
The secondary has been very impressive for the most part, except for one poor performance against USC. Despite that game, they still rank 25th in the nation in team passing efficiency defense. In the two games since the USC debacle, Utah's passing defense has held two explosive passing offenses to well below their average output, and have made life nearly impossible for opposing quarterbacks and receivers.
Given the amount of NFL talent on this roster, it's likely that this group still hasn't peaked yet, and as long as the starters stay healthy, they should continue to be one of the top secondaries in the conference. Aside from the starters, Josh Nurse, RJ Hubert, and Malone Mataele have started to emerge as quality depth options, and give the Utes some wiggle room if any of the starters are unable to go at any point during the season.
Special Teams: B-
Given the success that Utah has had with its special teams during the Pac-12 era, did you ever think that this unit would be the lowest-graded on the team? Utah's special teams have been average at best throughout six games. Fortunately, they have found a kicker that is at least pretty reliable inside 40 yards. Jadon Redding is 6-7 on his field goal attempts, and perfect on his PAT tries as well.
For the first time in what seems like ages, Utah's punting game is average, with freshman Ben Lennon averaging just 38.9 yards per punt. His kicks have been accurate, but he lacks the leg strength of his predecessors at this point. That will be sure to improve with time, but for now, it's fortunate that the Utes' offense has been good enough that they don't need to rely on their punter too often.
As for the return game, it's been mostly non-existent, with only six kick returns so far, none for longer than 27 yards, and only two punt returns since it was announced that Covey would most likely miss the rest of the season.