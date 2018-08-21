SALT LAKE CITY - Utah kicker Matt Gay and punter Mitch Wishnowsky were named first-team preseason All-Americans by the Associated Press today—the latest in a list of preseason accolades for the best kicking duo in the country.

Both are returning consensus All-Americans—Wishnowsky in 2016 and Gay in 2017—and both have won the top award at their position. Wishnowsky won the Ray Guy Award in 2016 and Gay won the Lou Groza Award in 2017. Utah is the only school in NCAA history to have a Ray Guy Award and Lou Groza Award winner on the same squad.

In his first season of college football in 2017, Gay led the nation in field goals made, field goals made per game, 50+ yard field goals and field goals attempted. He led the Pac-12 and ranked fifth in the nation in field goal percentage. Wishnowsky, a two-time Ray Guy Award finalist and two-time All-American in his two seasons at Utah, ranked sixth in the nation in net punting a year ago after leading the country in 2016.

The duo also earned first-team preseason All-America recognition from USA Today, Athlon, Sporting News and CBS Sports. Wishnowsky was also selected to the Sports Illustrated and ESPN.com first teams.



