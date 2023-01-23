



The University of Utah held their Junior Day recently for the 2024 class. Among the group was coveted 6-foot-6, 280 pound offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia. As recruiting continues to pick up speed, the three-star lineman from Cyprus HS said the event was an awesome experience to be a part of.

“My unofficial trip to Utah was really cool. They treated me and my dad very well and I had a really good experience overall,” he said. “My favorite part of it was getting to talk to the o-line coach with my dad in his office and breaking down college film. He gave me tips on things I do well from my tape and things I need to work on which was really awesome.”

Garcia ranks No. 34 at offensive tackle for the Rivals 2024 class and currently has 13 offers, while garnering attention from other potential programs. Along with Utah, Baylor, Arizona, Stanford and Duke are also making the lineman a top priority.

At the moment, Garcia hasn’t picked a favorite as he looks to visit the out of state programs before making any decision.

“I’ve taken one to Utah State, a couple to BYU, and multiple unofficials to Utah. Having them in state makes it really easy,” he said. “I’ve been invited to some junior days to schools out of state that I’m seeing if I can go to, have to see what my parents think about it but I know I’m for sure interested in unofficials out of state.”

When it comes to the interested schools, he says there are a few key factors he’s looking for when making his decision.

“I think the three things that are most important to me (not in any specific order) are the relationships I build with the coaches and staff, playing time and development for the league, and the academic programs they offer.

I want to earn a meaningful degree that can set me and my family, but also allow me to put absolutely everything I have in me into football.,” he continued. “I would really like to have an opportunity at the NFL if possible, but that degree is something I value a ton.”

While he's in the midst of recruiting, Garcia referred to his parents often helping him navigate through the process which he’s been grateful for the support.

“My parents have helped me with absolutely everything,” he said. “I wouldn’t be anywhere without them. Supporting me with money for training and anything along those lines and raising me to be who I am.

They’ve sacrificed a lot of their time to support me, taking me out of state for camps and driving me everywhere for training before I could drive myself. I hope I can repay them one day.”

Garcia is a high-priority prospect for Utah. Can Utah offensive line coach Jim Harding reel his top offensive line targets two years in a row? Only time will tell.



