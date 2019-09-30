Game Grades: Utah vs WSU
Football is fun. It's especially fun when your team is winning, and that's exactly what Utah did on Saturday night, getting back on track with a dominant 38-13 victory over the Washington State Cou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news