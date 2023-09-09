



On Saturday, the University of Utah seemed destined for a disappointing loss when everything changed for the No. 12 Utes with 9:54 left in the game. That’s when Utah coach Kyle Whittingham made the decision to roll with quarterback Nate Johnson, in desperate search of a spark. The decision felt like it was a long time coming, and better late than never. It was a brilliant decision, as the Utes came back to win a 20-13 thriller.

Let’s give out the offensive and defensive game balls, from Utah’s victory in Waco:





Offensive game ball

One could argue for Ja’Quinden Jackson, who battled through injuries to rush the ball 19 times for 129 yards. He also had a go-ahead 23 yard touchdown run taken from him due to an unnecessary hold by the offensive line.

As good as Jackson was, it’s Johnson’s late game stats and intangibles that give him the Baylor game ball. The Utah offense was lifeless, when Whittingham gave Johnson the reigns for the final two possessions. He responded with a contagious swagger that saw him complete 4-5 passes for 57 yards and rushed for the tying 7 yard touchdown.

His play and his energy seemed to also provide an extra jolt to the running backs, as Jackson and Jaylon Glover suddenly bulldozed their way for big gain after big gain.

Overall, Johnson finished 6-7 passing for 82 yards and ran the ball 11 times for 32 yards. His two possessions where he was given the reigns completely flipped the outcome of the game that seemed like a sure loss for three plus quarters.

Johnson left zero doubt after Saturday that he’s the unquestioned QB2 behind Cam Rising going forward. He also could either see his first start next week against Weber State or see a ton of reps backing up Rising.



