Gach Transfers Back to Play for New Utah Staff
One year after injuries, differences with the former coaching staff and flirting with transferring to Utah State, Both Gach has returned to the University of Utah.
The 6-foot-6 and 185 pound Gach transferred to Minnesota for the 2020-21 season, but saw a more reduced role than he was used to. He averaged 22.7 minutes, 6.8 points per game on 40% shooting and 27.6% from long distance. Soon after the season his coach, Richard Pitino, was fired.
He made his intention known, to “run it back,” Thursday on Twitter:
During his previous two-year stop at Utah, Gach flashed jaw-dropping athleticism, but also did so inconsistently. Known for his slashing and play-making ability, Gach should be the early favorite to take over the vacant point guard role. However, he’ll want to improve his three-point shot as he hasn’t shot over 30% in the last two seasons.
While Gach is returning, he’s not returning to many familiar faces. Riley Battin, Lahat Thioune, Branden Carlson and Jaxon Brenchley all stayed during the coaching transition, while former assistant DeMarlo Slocum has also returned.
The Utes will still likely add one more scholarship player for the upcoming season, preferably a low-post presence.