Gach Transfers Back to Play for New Utah Staff





One year after injuries, differences with the former coaching staff and flirting with transferring to Utah State, Both Gach has returned to the University of Utah.

The 6-foot-6 and 185 pound Gach transferred to Minnesota for the 2020-21 season, but saw a more reduced role than he was used to. He averaged 22.7 minutes, 6.8 points per game on 40% shooting and 27.6% from long distance. Soon after the season his coach, Richard Pitino, was fired.

He made his intention known, to “run it back,” Thursday on Twitter:



