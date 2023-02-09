



On Wednesday it was announced that the University of Utah would be represented by four players at the upcoming 2023 NFL Combine. Dalton Kincaid, Clark Phillips III, Braeden Daniels and Tavion Thomas will all have an opportunity to stake their claim to having a future in the NFL.

For Kincaid and Phillips, the goal is simple. They’re looking to cement themselves in the first or second round of the draft.

Phillips will be looking to prove that he can play both inside and outside in the NFL, as nickelback is currently being viewed as his best position at the next level. He’ll have a prime opportunity and should be elite in the on-field drills. Phillips will also interview really well.

There’s a chance that Kincaid might only go through the interview process and compete in drills during Utah’s Pro Day. He’s increasingly being considered one of the top two tight ends in the 2023 draft. Going through the process, teams will be paying close attention to his 40-time.

In Daniels’ case, he’s projected anywhere from the fifth round to undrafted. He’ll look to leave no doubt that he deserves his name called and prove that his versatility and durability are both assets.

Tavion Thomas is a unique story. He’s getting an invite after a lackluster 2022 season that saw him suspended and repeatedly in the doghouse. He’s being invited in large part due to his 2021 performance, as well as NFL organizations wanting to run him through the interview process. When he’s in shape and locked in, he’s a massive and agile back with tantalizing talent. Understably though, NFL organizations are wanting a close look due to perceived red flags.

The 2023 NFL Combine will run from February 28th through March 6th.



