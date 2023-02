On Wednesday it was announced that the University of Utah would be represented by four players at the upcoming 2023 NFL Combine. Dalton Kincaid, Clark Phillips III, Braeden Daniels and Tavion Thomas will all have an opportunity to stake their claim to having a future in the NFL.

For Kincaid and Phillips, the goal is simple. They’re looking to cement themselves in the first or second round of the draft.

Phillips will be looking to prove that he can play both inside and outside in the NFL, as nickelback is currently being viewed as his best position at the next level. He’ll have a prime opportunity and should be elite in the on-field drills. Phillips will also interview really well.