With four of their seven commitments between 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-9, the University of Utah football recruiting class looks more like it would belong in the Jon M. Huntsman Center than Rice-Eccles Stadium. This week, the football staff might be breaking their unofficial recruiting method of bringing in gargantuan prospects, as they hope for a commitment from 5-foot-9 athlete Daniel Fortune from Cajon HS (San Bernardino, CA), who is visiting Salt Lake City during the big USC showdown.

Don’t let his stature fool you—Fortune has been a deadly component for the Cajon offense, racking up 427 yards on 59 carries (7.2 average), has caught 16 receptions for an additional 340 yards (21.3 average) for 13 touchdowns.

Being recruited as an athlete by the Utes, Fortune thinks he could replicate his high school output at the next level.

“Utah is recruiting me as an athlete,” said Fortune. “They’ve talked about having me on either offense or defense, but I want to stay on offense. I think I could do it all, either at running back or as a slot receiver.”



