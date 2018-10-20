Fortune in Town for Big Utah Visit
With four of their seven commitments between 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-9, the University of Utah football recruiting class looks more like it would belong in the Jon M. Huntsman Center than Rice-Eccles Stadium. This week, the football staff might be breaking their unofficial recruiting method of bringing in gargantuan prospects, as they hope for a commitment from 5-foot-9 athlete Daniel Fortune from Cajon HS (San Bernardino, CA), who is visiting Salt Lake City during the big USC showdown.
Don’t let his stature fool you—Fortune has been a deadly component for the Cajon offense, racking up 427 yards on 59 carries (7.2 average), has caught 16 receptions for an additional 340 yards (21.3 average) for 13 touchdowns.
Being recruited as an athlete by the Utes, Fortune thinks he could replicate his high school output at the next level.
“Utah is recruiting me as an athlete,” said Fortune. “They’ve talked about having me on either offense or defense, but I want to stay on offense. I think I could do it all, either at running back or as a slot receiver.”
The man in charge of his recruitment is running backs coach Kiel McDonald, who Fortune says is a “family first” type. He’s excited to see Utah for the first time and get to know more about the program.
“Coach Kiel is a great guy,” he said. “It’ll be good to just learn more about everything up there.”
One of his teammates, Darren Jones, is already committed to Utah. Then, Fortune’s quarterback, Jayden Daniels, is accompanying him to Salt Lake City for the official visit--it's a crucial recruiting weekend for Kyle Whittingham and the staff.
“We’ve talked about playing together in college a little bit," said Fortune. "It won’t be the deciding factor for anything, but it’d be nice to be able to play with those guys again.”
Fortune has another offer to Iowa State, but he wants to make a decision on a commitment sooner rather than later, with or without visiting the Cyclones.
“I’m going to be graduating early and signing in December," said Fortune. "So, I want to make a decision pretty quick, like in the next couple weeks. I’ve been feeling the vibe with Utah.”
Can the Utes secure a commitment from Fortune, and possibly complete the Cajon Trio with Jayden Daniels? A monumental recruiting weekend—and opportunity—awaits.