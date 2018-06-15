And just like that, in a matter of days, the University of Utah went from no commits to two. Sources tell UteNation that Mater Dei offensive tackle Luke Felix-Fualalo, made his intention known late Thursday night. Still relatively new to football, the Australian native chose the Utes over an early offer list of: Utah, Arizona State, Washington State, Colorado, and Oregon State. After previously stating that his commitment would come near the end of his season, his announcement comes as a pleasant surprise for the Utes

Recently, Felix-Fualalo told UteNation about some conversations he’d been having with offensive line coach, Jim Harding:

“He likes how I’m able to pick up and learn the game quite easily, being quite new to it,” said Luke. “He said I’d fit in quite well at Utah and would make sure I’d understand it well. That is another big positive for me, because I don’t want to go somewhere where I might be flooded with a lot of things to learn and I might not have the people who have the understanding and patience and give me time to learn it properly.”





What the Utes are getting:

With Felix-Fualalo, the obvious thing that stands out is his size, compared to everyone else. However, he’s also an extraordinary athlete and moves better than any person his size logically should. He's still relatively new to football, so he'll need to work on his technique: pad level, hand placement, staying disciplined in his assignment. It 'll also be interesting to see how he adjusts to the RPO. As that develops, he should become a formidable tackle, and the ceiling is sky-high for this new Ute. There's no question that offensive line coach Jim Harding is one of the best to help him reach that peak.





What this means for the class:

With Marist Talavou likely slated for guard, Felix-Fualalo will be expected to eventually man a tackle position. To fill out the class, look for the Utes to add 2-3 more on the offensive line, with at least one more prospect at each guard and tackle. Those candidates are headlined by Hawaii offensive tackle, Julius Buelow. The Utes need depth in this class, but they also need impact prospects.

Both Talavou and Felix-Fualalo bring that potential, but also have less experience for varying reasons—which helped the Utes land them early. This has the makings of being a big commitment and best of all, it's from another high school football powerhouse.