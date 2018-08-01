Backing up Ballard is a guy who has quietly been improving every single year since his arrival. Last year, as a redshirt sophomore, Philip Afia played in all 13 games and started two, recording 18 tackles and two pass breakups. Afia has put in non-stop work since the end of last season, and though he missed spring ball with an injury, he is now 100% healthy and up to 201 pounds. Though Afia is listed as a free safety, he has played strong safety in the past and will be an important part of the rotation this season.

Ballard was the top-rated junior college safety coming out of Blinn Community College, in 2017. Utah's staff expected him to start right away and help ease the loss of Marcus Williams. While he did win the starting job, he had struggles early in the season, which eventually led to him losing that role. However, he got it back late in the season after Marquise Blair suffered a season ending injury, and performed well in the final few games. Ballard has the athletic ability to play at the next level, and if he can play up to his potential—spring camp 2017 potential, that is—it will mean good things for the back half of Utah's defense.

Safety pride—it's not just Morgan Scalley's Twitter handle, and those aren't just empty words for the University of Utah's defensive coordinator. For him, those are words to live by. Scalley's group takes it upon themselves to be great, year in and year out. Over the years, Utah has had a tradition of excellent safety play, and this group will look to continue that tradition in 2018, with a pair of NFL hopefuls. Here's a look at what to expect from the safeties, going into fall camp:





Strong Safety

Marquise Blair

Blair was one of the most exciting players on the defense last year, and he showed great versatility as a safety, beating out Ballard for the free safety job partway through the season, despite starting the year as a strong safety, behind Chase Hansen. Blair had some initial struggles in coverage as he adjusted to his new role, but he showed the speed and instincts to be able to sit back in single high coverage. What he was most well known for, though, were his big hits, and he can also move up and play in the box, when needed. Heading into 2018, Blair has the attention of NFL scouts, and as long as he stays healthy this season, he will likely eventually find himself on an NFL roster.





Terrell Burgess

Burgess is the Swiss Army Knife of the Utah defense, as he has played cornerback, nickel, and safety. With Chase Hansen's move to linebacker, though, along with the addition of some impact cornerbacks, Burgess is now at strong safety, where he performed well in spring camp. While it's possible that Burgess could still play other positions, if the need arises, with a good fall camp, he should establish himself firmly in the rotation at safety. If he plays well this season, Burgess could be primed to take over the strong safety job next year, as a senior.





Additional Notes

There are a few other names to keep an eye on among this group. The one who is generating the most buzz, prior to fall camp, is R.J. Hubert, who returned from his mission in great shape. If he can take his athleticism and show that he can pick up the defense quickly, there's a chance that he could see some reps on defense this year, though he will almost certainly see time on special teams.

The others in this group are Malone Mataele, Vonte Davis, and Quinn Fabrizio, all of whom are new additions to the team.. All three were here in spring, and Mataele in particular made strides by the end of camp. Davis started as a cornerback, but it became apparent that he was better suited to be a safety, and he made the move near the end of camp. As for Fabrizio, who is now up to 218 pounds, there has always been some thought that he may make the switch to linebacker at some point, but for now, he'll remain a safety due to past knee issues. He may be a candidate to redshirt, but with the time he's already missed, due to a mission and injuries beforehand, it may be more beneficial for him to see the field, at least in a special teams capacity, right away.





