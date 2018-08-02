There’s really no question here and despite Armand Shyne being healthy, there’s no competition. After bursting onto the scene halfway through the 2017 season—and gaining 1,173 yards—he’ll look to run violently over his Pac-12 competition for an entire season. As an added emphasis—he needs 20-25 touches a game—so look for him to be utilized frequently as a receiving option out of the backfield. If he gains close to 1,500 yards, he won’t really need a senior season to prove anything else and the NFL will come calling.

Now, as the 2018 season gets underway, he has a solid stable of backs behind him, eager to prove themselves as potentially the best backs in the Pac-12. Here’s what to look for with this season’s unit:

Year-in and year-out, it seems to be the same old story for the University of Utah. As one talented running back graduates, another seemingly picks up the torch and finds success in his own right. After the graduation of Joe Williams in 2016, sophomore Zack Moss burst onto the scene—dazzling, despite the intended switch to move of a pass-happy offensive approach.





Backups

Armand Shyne

A near polar opposite of Moss, personality wise, Shyne is back and healthy, after two season ending injuries—one to his knee and one to his arm. Like Moss, Shyne attacks his opponents with a bruising running style. He’s had a small sample size averaging 4.8 yards per carry, which is impressive, but he’ll have to wait his turn. The good news is that he doesn’t need a have load of carries to be productive, so he’s the perfect back to occassionally spell Moss, even if it’s only 5-7 touches per game.





Devin Brumfield

Another back with a similar style to the two listed above, the talented freshman came in at 225 pounds and is now down to a healthy 212. With Moss being limited in fall camp—since he has nothing to prove—Brumfield will be a big beneficiary of the extra reps. A redshirt season would be ideal—and maybe they work it that way with the new redshirt rule—but he’s ready built, to see the field, now.





Devonta’e Henry-Cole

In an ideal world, Henry-Cole is your lethal third-down or change-of pace-back, but that might not happen for much of 2018. At this point in time, he’s viewed a strong candidate for the new redshirt rule, so Ute fans might possibly only see him play in up to four games. Henry-Cole is similar to the others with a bruising running style, but he’s also got the shiftiness and extra gear needed for a home run hitting back.





Additional Notes:

The one thing the Utes will have to find this fall is a change-of-pace option. That could come from redshirt freshman TJ Green, but he also needs to improve his mental side of the game, as oftentimes, he anticipates a hit from a defender—when he just needs to react and go. Another option would be rotating receivers as this option like: Derrick Vickers, Bronson Boyd, Jaylen Dixon, and others.