After going through a good portion of spring camp where the quarterback attention wasn’t even on him, Huntley has improved by leaps and bounds. He’s more deliberate in his decision-making, his arm strength has improved, his leadership is second to none, and he's packed on weight to improve his durability. Questions will remain through fall camp on how he’ll handle the RPO, because no scrimmage or practice will tell anyone the truth. What is a given is that his grasp of the offense improved and so has his comfort level. Huntley believes that if anyone is going to make the big play and get the tough yards, it’s going to be him, but he also realizes that Zack Moss can make his job so much easier. Make no mistake, Taylor believes so strongly in Huntley, that crazy things would have to happen for a quarterback controversy.

That’s what’s so exciting about 2018. Over the years, the Utes have had talent at the quarterback position, but Travis Wilson regressed, Jordan Wynn was too injury prone, and Troy Williams got beat by his former backup. As fall camp arrives, it looks as though that trend is a thing of the past, but the true test will come, just before the calendar flips to September. Here’s how the quarterbacks currently stack up:

Known as a quarterback guru, University of Utah offensive coordinator Troy Taylor walked into a fortunate situation with the Utes. Armed with an indisputable starter, Tyler Huntley, going into 2018 the Utes possess quarterback depth that several P-5 schools would envy. Of the top three quarterbacks on the depth chart, none were recruited by Taylor—even Tuttle was a commit long before his arrival—but Taylor’s done the one thing that Utah quarterback coaches before him have largely failed to do: develop, progress, and benefit his signal-callers.





The Backups

Jason Shelley

See what we did here? Shelley is a more than capable talent and in an ideal world, the Utes redshirt Jack Tuttle—taking advantage of the new 4-games played redshirt rule. This redshirt freshman from Texas, is more than capable to fill in in a pinch, if a need were to arise during a game. The benefit here is that by inserting Shelley, the game plan wouldn’t really have to change, as his style is a mirror image of Huntley. Shelley possesses a sneaky strong arm and possibly even better wheels than Huntley. A potential downside, is that he’s listed at 5-foot-11—I’m aware that Russell Wilson is too—something not seen as much with the P-5 level, anymore. However, Taylor’s quick-read offense, makes that less of a potential vulnerability.





Jack Tuttle

If Tuttle plays in up to four games and redshirts, that’s a big win for the Utes. The uber talented freshman arrived early for spring ball and instantly gained the respect of the upperclassmen. His arm is lethal, his football IQ is off the charts, and his work ethic is unmatched—often talking teammates into staying well past a half hour after practice with him. His time will come and odds are that he’s going to be special, but it would likely take an injury situation like 2017, for him to get a full opportunity, during the upcoming season. If that does happen, Tuttle could get the call for consecutive games, as opposed to an in-game replacement. However, again, a redshirt would be ideal. It’s important to remember with all of this fanfare, Tuttle is still a true freshman.





Additional Notes:

Who could forget Drew Lisk? The Utes new-to-scholarship quarterback has paid his dues and the Utes are fortunate to have a a guy of his caliber as a fourth-stringer. He could be a starter at several G-5 schools.

This quarterback situation has the makings of a talented and deep group, and with Taylor’s guidance, the position should only get better over the coming years—something that never seemed realistic in recent seasons.



