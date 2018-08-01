Originally a 220 pound linebacker out of Cottonwood High School, Pututau has packed on weight since returning to Utah following his church mission. He is now listed at 300 pounds, and will be an important part of the tackle rotation. Last year, rave reviews about Pututau's ability were coming out of the program prior to spring camp. Despite still being a little on the light side, he did see the field some as a redshirt freshman. Pututau may not get as much media buzz as some of the other defensive tackles, but don't overlook him.

Fotu has the chance to be a generational talent for the Utes. He's that good. However, don't just take our word for it, look back to what Kyle Whittingham had to say about him at Pac-12 media day, comparing Fotu to Luther Elliss, in terms of talent and ability. Fotu's size, strength, and surprising speed, along with a good amount of experience on the line from his first two seasons, all make him an overwhelming favorite to start at one of the tackle spots. If Fotu can absorb what Gary Andersen is teaching him, and put it into practice, he could contend for All Pac-12 honors this season.

Since the days of Ron McBride, the University of Utah's defense has always been known, first and foremost, for having a stout defensive line. They didn't quite live up to that billing last year, as injuries took their toll and some of the more seasoned players uncharacteristically struggled. In 2018, Utah's defensive line will look to get back to their usual ways, as they receive an infusion of fresh talent and energy from a young group of defensive tackles that could end up being even better than the 2017 unit. Here's how they stack up, going in to fall camp:





Right Tackle

Pita Tonga

Tonga saw a good amount of playing time as a redshirt freshman, and his build and skill set are similar to that of Filipo Mokofisi. However, it's not fair to say that Tonga is Flip 2.0, as Pita has the potential to become an elite pass rushing tackle, something that Utah hasn't had on their line for a few years now. Tonga was playing at about 285 last year, and was able to be effective, but he's now bulked up to over 300 pounds, and according to people close to the program, he hasn't lost a step, even with the additional weight. Tonga's skill set complements Fotu's perhaps best of all of Utah's tackles, so don't be surprised to see him as the other starter, come game one.





John Penisini

Another solid option, Penisini joined the Utes as a junior college transfer last season, and was able to see the field quite a bit in his first year. Penisini is very much the type of space-eating tackle that has had so much success at Utah in the past, and while he may not rack up lots of stats, he's able to take on double teams and stuff run gaps. That skill can be invaluable for a defense, as it makes life difficult for opposing running backs. Penisini will battle for a starting job, but regardless of whether he wins it or not, he'll be a regular part of the defensive tackle rotation.





Additional Notes

Utah has two other names who could potentially see the field this year, and should make this group at least five, possibly six-deep. Both are true freshmen—Jackson Cravens and Paul Maile. While Cravens is the bigger of the two, don't discount the work that Maile has put in to beef up to 285 pounds since arriving on campus for spring ball. Both Cravens and Maile are versatile defenders who show a good balance of pass rushing and run stopping ability. They will be given a golden opportunity to prove themselves during fall camp, and it's likely that both will see playing time this year.

The last reason for optimism among this group is their new coach, Gary Andersen. Andersen returned to the University of Utah following his resignation as Oregon State's head coach, and was undoubtedly one of the best 10th assistant hires in the nation. Andersen will focus solely on coaching the tackles this year, and his dedication to teaching proper technique should pay dividends right off the bat.



