Countdown 95 Days: Looking Back at the Utes' 2015 Class
It's 95 days to kickoff for the University of Utah. Happy Malik Haynes Day. Today we take a look back at the Utes' 2015 class, in true Rivals.com ratings fashion. Who elevated their previous rating...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news