Over the last few years, the University of Utah has had intriguing talents at the tight end position, but two things have happened: a rash of injuries and lack of opportunities. Injuries are unavoidable, but a lack of opportunities can be a multitude of things.

In 2017 the position group had eleven total catches, as none of them had more than three. While at Eastern Washington, Offensive Coordinator Troy Taylor didn’t utilize the tight ends, but he came to Utah with two established seniors in the pipeline. Both Harrison Handley and Siale Fakailoatonga had proven to be dangerous and reliable threats in the past, but both fell victim to nagging injuries.

At the time of those injuries, the Utes had a promising, but green, freshman waiting in the wings, named Bapa Falemaka. The skilled athlete from Judge Memorial HS oozed tantalizing talent, but inconsistency in practices plagued him—leading to zero catches for 2017.

Since arriving on campus, Taylor has said time and time again that he’ll shape his offense to his personnel. Because of this, it was a reflection of the underclassmen just not being ready enough, last season. Now with another year under his belt, Falemaka has a golden opportunity that awaits as he’ll compete with—a more experienced tight end convert—Jake Jackson, in the fall.

If the end spring ball was any indication, Falemaka is ready to give Taylor another potential weapon to diversify his offense. Bapa capped off a solid spring showing, by leading all receivers in the Red/White Game with six catches for 69 yards. Now he just needs to prove it consistently against elite competition.





