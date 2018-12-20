The University of Utah wrapped up their early signing day class on Wednesday, and while there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered, it was the typical Utah recruiting class. Going by average star ranking, the Utes currently come in fifth in the Pac-12--they usually range anywhere from 5-7 in that pecking order on any given year.

Who was the prize of the class?

Sataoa Laumea. Laumea is a more college-ready prospect than most of the other offensive linemen that Utah has committed. His size and athleticism, along with how polished his game already is and the upside that's apparent from his film, makes him one of the most exciting signees of the class, so far. --Andrew Fronce

Sataoa Laumea, he was a pleasant surprise in the early signing period. He was UCLA's to lose, then Utah swept in after his late visit and got his signature. --Mikey Saltas

I get why Andrew and Mikey are going with Laumea, but I’m going to stay with the offensive line and I’ll go with Marist Talavou. He’s coming to Utah physically ready to compete and he’d also potentially be ranked higher than his no. 23 rating at offensive guard, if he hadn’t missed his junior year to an injury. There’s a good reason that USC tried late in the process to get him to hold off his signing until February. --Alex Markham





What was the toughest news with the early signees?

Quandre Mosely committing to Kentucky is a tough pill to swallow, as it leaves the Utes searching for answers at safety for 2019. The staff will need to reach into its bag of tricks if they are going to find a prospect before February that could make an immediate impact. --Andrew Fronce

Jayden Daniels is the clear choice. A Utah lean for much of the fall, then Arizona State gets into the picture mid-November and sways him to Tempe. The Utes would've loved Daniels, but we'll see if they can answer their quarterback needs by the second signing period. Quandre Mosely to Kentucky was tough to swallow, too. --Mikey Saltas

I’m going with Mosely, because here’s a guy that was a relative unknown before Morgan Scalley jumped on him. He was a heavy Utah lean all the way up to the night before he signed, then he had a change of heart. The even crazier thing was, I get that it was the SEC, but it was to Kentucky. Yes, the Wildcats had a good 2018 season, but that’s a rarity for them. Utah needed Mosely more than any other recruit that signed yesterday. --Alex Markham





Who’s going to make the quickest impact?

Manny Bowen, and it's not close. For the most part, Utah's class of early signees are in need of some development before they take the field at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Bowen, on the other hand, is a proven player who should slide right in and compete for a starting job as soon as he's on campus. --Andrew Fronce

Manny Bowen, pencil him in as the starter from the get-go. But, that's a no-brainer and he’s already performed well at the P5 level. For the freshmen, I'll say Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson on defense, and Laumea on offense. --Mikey Saltas

If you throw out Manny Bowen for being a grad transfer, I’ll say what could seem like a stretch and go with Aaron Lowe. He’s a recruit that’s extremely underrated and he’s coming in at a position of need. Being from Texas, Lowe is also going to come in more college-ready than the other of the Utes’ high school signees. He has a golden opportunity ahead of him. --Alex Markham





Which signee will have the best Utah career?

Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson. LPJ has "great Utah cornerback" written all over him. He's exactly the type of speedy, rangy, physical corner that excels in Utah's defense, and could make an impact sooner rather than later, especially if the Utes were forced to move someone like Julian Blackmon to safety in 2019. --Andrew Fronce

Ben Lennon, duh. Utah punters have been finalists for the Ray Guy Award for the past five seasons. Lennon is more familiar with American football than Wishnowsky or Hackett were at this point of their careers. For the other guys, I'll go with Donte Banton because I love Florida speed. He's blazing fast for his size and he has the inside track to make an impact on special teams, if not the offense, early on in his career. --Mikey Saltas

The next few years, every time the initials “LPJ,” will be said, it’ll be sure to put a smile on Ute fans’ faces. Sharrieff Shah got his most coveted corner and everything about Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson’s game screams, potential future star. Andrew already mentioned his physical traits, but the thing I’ll add is that LPJ has a humble confidence about himself. --Alex Markham





What’s the biggest question to be answered come February?

What now? In areas like quarterback and safety, the Utes will need to hit the reset button. Although, no one will ever doubt that Morgan Scalley will discover another elite safety- it just always seems to happen. Guys like Junior Tafuna, Darren Jones, and Luke Felix-Fualalo remain to be signed, and will be nice additions to the class, but there are still a plenty of questions and the class needs some impact recruits. --Andrew Fronce

Figure out the safety position and then there won’t be any glaring holes on the 2019 defense. Too bad Mosely isn't that guy, but I'm confident Utah will find another impact player either via graduate transfer or the JuCo ranks. Also, can we please get a quarterback on this team? --Mikey Saltas

For me it’s, who do the Utes get on board and how fast, when it comes to the coaches. The Utes are chasing three elite linebackers: Lolani Langi, Henry To’oto’o, and Daniel Heimuli. They also have potential flips out there like Puka Nacua and Jordan Wilmore. Is the presence of Sione Pouha enough to keep the rest of the big in-state kids home? The upcoming coaching moves will be crucial to how this class finishes. --Alex Markham



