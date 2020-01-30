News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 12:44:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Early Look: Utes Returning 2020 Running Backs

Devin Brumfield
Devin Brumfield
Dustin Birch and Alex Markham
Staff Writers

As we get towards the end of our “early look” articles, today the focus will be on the running backs, after Devonta’e Henry-Cole’s decision to grad transfer. By PFF standards, and no associated wit...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}