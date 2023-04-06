Coming off of a dominating performance in 2022, the University of Utah will be looking to replace two starting offensive linemen.





“Overall I was pleased with the season, things that we needed to get accomplished, things we can certainly work on,” said offensive line coach Jim Harding. “Really, the thought process was to try to get those guys in place of the position that I felt that they were going to end up in.”





Unlike in years past, Harding approached last offseason by locking guys into spots that he saw best fit. Up until then, he preached versatility for all of his guys.





Historically under his watch, Utah's offense has delivered dominating seasons—protecting their quarterback and watching their running backs run wild. The caveat was that it took the group a bit of time to get going before finishing seasons strong. In 2022, they were arguably the best group from start to finish.





“Obviously, that's going to be the goal again this year: to try to identify not only the top five guys, but the five guys in the proper spots so that they can work together, develop some chemistry,” said Harding. “Then, go ahead and start as fast as what we're certainly going to need to with the schedule we have again this year.”





Of course, spring is a little different than fall camp, so they’re able to afford some time on finding the best guys to replace their starting left tackle and starting center. This spring, it’s not about developing versatility but instead about the correct way to put the puzzle together.





“I always talk about it as, it’s kind of a puzzle how do the pieces fit together, and this year certainly brings a different dynamic, having to replace two guys,” said Harding. “But, I do like the depth we have, and now it's just a matter of them performing at the level they need to. It’s my job to put the best five out there and put them in the right spot, so the sooner we can identify that, the better. I don't see the sense of getting those guys in those positions as much as what I would in a fall camp, but certainly if we can get those guys as many reps as where I think they're going to end up, it'll just make the fall that much smoother of a transition.”





The returning starters are Sataoa Laumea, Keaton Bills and Michael Mokofisi. Harding also has Jaren Kump waiting in the wings, who just needs to stay healthy.





According to Harding, Kump is going to get a good dose of center reps. Competing with Kump at center is Kolinu’u Faaiu, while Johnny Maea is battling an injury. Laumea will see some time at left tackle. Others expected to move around a little this spring are Tanoa Togiai playing both left guard and left tackle, and Zereoue Williams and Falcon Kaumatule playing both tackles. Redshirt freshman Keith Olsen has seen time at right guard and right tackle. Prized class of 2023 recruit, Spencer Fano, will get looks at left tackle, right tackle and center.





For the young guys like Fano, Olsen and Solatoa Moea’i, this spring is really about just getting their feet wet and going from there.





“I’m really high on all three of those guys. I think that they've got to be a sponge, is what they've been told,” said Harding. “It’s okay to make mistakes, don't make the same mistakes twice. Learn from other guys, try to steal reps. The more they do that, the faster their development will take place, for sure.”





With Paul Maile leaving, he took a majority of the reps at center. According to Harding, the most important thing heading into the fall will be communicating.





“The faster we can identify things presnap, the quicker the center communicates the calls, I think the faster we’ll play,” said Harding. “So, I think it really boils down to communication. As always with this program it’s all about toughness and physically, so if we can continue to build on that and communicate on a consistent basis this spring—I think if we can get those two things done—it will be a beneficial spring for the O-line.”



