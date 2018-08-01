Football is back! The University of Utah kicked off #CampKyle18 today, and will practice for three weeks before beginning preparations for their first game of the season, against Weber State on August 30th. There was a good energy about the practice, and all the major projected contributors appeared to be healthy and participating. While there's only so much to pull out of 20 minutes of a non-padded practice, here's what went down in Day 1.





Theme of the Day: Excitement

It was obvious that the team was excited to be out doing more than conditioning and unsupervised workouts, and there was a great energy about the team, despite the blazing heat. The defense was flying around and the defensive backs in particular looked eager to shut down the receivers and establish the tone early on. There was plenty of friendly back and forth going on between the offense and the defense, and both sides made plays, but the bottom line seemed to be that everyone was just happy to get back on the field and get to work.





Key Moment

The defense didn't get many opportunities to make big plays during the observation period, seeing as they didn't have pads on and weren't going full speed, but one moment that stood out came courtesy of defensive tackle, Pita Tonga.

Tonga was lined up at the left defensive tackle position, with Jack Tuttle in at quarterback, leading an offense made up of a mix of first, second, and third string guys. As the ball was snapped, Tonga exploded off the line and got past his man astonishingly fast, bearing down on Tuttle before the quarterback even had a chance to begin to go through his reads. Had the team been live, Tonga very likely would have come away with a sack, but since they weren't, Tuttle was able to scramble away and get a pass off.

We've said it several times, Tonga has the ability to be an elite pass-rushing tackle for the Utes. With the weight he was able to add in the offseason, along with his experience from last season, he'll be one to watch as camp goes on.



