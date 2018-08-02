The University of Utah took the field Thursday for the second day of fall camp. Unfortunately, the media didn't get to see too much from the team, as the observation period only included a handful of plays for 11 on 11, before the team broke up to work on special teams. However, there were still a few things that stood out today, as the team continued to work without pads.





Theme of the Day: Get Better

A theme that several players have mentioned already during interviews is, "keep getting better." With camp just having begun, it's crucial that the team improves as much as possible before the pads go on. While there have been plenty of positives in practice, it's hard to say exactly how good the team looks at this point. One thing that was evident was that a lot of guys have put in serious work in the weight room in the offseason. Much has been said already of Zack Moss's gains, but a few others who stood out were Bryan Thompson, Caleb Repp, Philip Afia, and TJ Green.

That progress is a good sign at this point, and will help those guys when the pads go on.





Key Moment

Today's key moment, and play of the practice, came courtesy of Julian Blackmon. Blackmon was facing Siaosi Mariner, one of Utah's top deep threats, and the play happened when Huntley tried to throw a fade down the sideline to Mariner. The throw was where it needed to be, and both Mariner and Blackmon went up for the catch with a good chance at the ball. However, Blackmon made a great adjustment right before going up for the ball, and got a hand on it to break the pass up before Mariner could secure the catch. Blackmon has backed up his billing as Utah's best cornerback in the first two days of practice, and has the chance to be one of Utah's all-time greats at the position, when all is said and done.



