Defensive Report: 8/2
The University of Utah took the field Thursday for the second day of fall camp. Unfortunately, the media didn't get to see too much from the team, as the observation period only included a handful of plays for 11 on 11, before the team broke up to work on special teams. However, there were still a few things that stood out today, as the team continued to work without pads.
Theme of the Day: Get Better
A theme that several players have mentioned already during interviews is, "keep getting better." With camp just having begun, it's crucial that the team improves as much as possible before the pads go on. While there have been plenty of positives in practice, it's hard to say exactly how good the team looks at this point. One thing that was evident was that a lot of guys have put in serious work in the weight room in the offseason. Much has been said already of Zack Moss's gains, but a few others who stood out were Bryan Thompson, Caleb Repp, Philip Afia, and TJ Green.
That progress is a good sign at this point, and will help those guys when the pads go on.
Key Moment
Today's key moment, and play of the practice, came courtesy of Julian Blackmon. Blackmon was facing Siaosi Mariner, one of Utah's top deep threats, and the play happened when Huntley tried to throw a fade down the sideline to Mariner. The throw was where it needed to be, and both Mariner and Blackmon went up for the catch with a good chance at the ball. However, Blackmon made a great adjustment right before going up for the ball, and got a hand on it to break the pass up before Mariner could secure the catch. Blackmon has backed up his billing as Utah's best cornerback in the first two days of practice, and has the chance to be one of Utah's all-time greats at the position, when all is said and done.
Standout Performers
Aside from Blackmon, Josh Nurse, Vonte Davis and Malone Mataele had nice plays in the secondary, with Davis and Mataele recording pass breakups, and Nurse recording what would have a tackle for loss on a screen pass, had the team been live. Davis looks much more comfortable at safety than he did at cornerback in the spring, and the move appears to be paying off for him.
Two other guys stood out, defensive ends Davir Hamilton and Blake Kuithe. This is the second day in a row that Hamilton has done something to be noticed. We'll see if that level of play can continue once the pads go on, and if he starts going up against first-string players. If Hamilton keeps up the good work, it will bode well for the Utah defense, who is still searching for guys who can contribute in their defensive end rotation.
Quote of the Day
Caleb Repp spoke about his improvement since spring camp, and what he's been able to do to be named the starter at one of the end spots:
"Since I put the weight on, I feel like I can hold my own more in the box," Repp said. "I'm not getting driven back as much, I can hold my own, just because I can lock in and stand my ground better, because of my weight. My run game is still coming along, I've got some more work to do, but I feel like it's definitely improved."