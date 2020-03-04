There are nine defensive starters to replace from last year. Two potential starters, LB Sione Lund (suspended) and DE Maxs Tupai (personal reasons) are not with the team this spring. There are a lot of excuses that could be made about the Utes defensively in 2020, but the group that is there right now won’t be having any of that. Next man up.

Theme of the day: Compete

The defense spent the first half of practice indoors, away from the eyes of the media. Not sure what drills were done or what message was said, but they came out ready to do battle with the offense when the time came. Still no pads though, only helmets, but that didn’t stop guys from getting physical. Bodies were put on bodies. There was pushing, shoving, grabbing. Everything but the tackling. The defense wasn’t able to win every battle, but it was evident that this defensive unit is going to go out swinging, no matter who was in the lineup.

Key moment:

In one on one drills with a receiver, freshman Clark Phillips III (is CP3 trademarked?) played outstanding bump & run coverage on his man, deflecting two passes to the ground while never allowing his man further than an elbow distance away at all times. These were the kind of moments that Utah fans have been anticipating since Phillips III arrived on campus.



