Countdown to Kickoff: No. 94 Falcon Kaumatule





With 94 days until kickoff for the University of Utah, today's focus is Falcon Kaumatule. Hailing from prep powerhouse Bishop Gorman out of Las Vegas as a lanky 6-foot-7 defensive end, Kaumatule has put in a lot of time in the weight room since joining the Utes' 2019 recruiting class.

Kaumatule is now listed at 294 pounds from his initial 220 and getting reps at offensive tackle. He will add depth to a deep offensive line going into the 2021 season. He saw some limited action against UCLA back in 2019, and did not see the field in the shortened 2020 season. He'll push Luke Felix-Fualalo and Bam Olaseni for backup rotational reps this year, but has the size and athleticism to be a force to be reckoned with when he gets his opportunity.

Led by Nick Ford, offensive line is a position of strength for the Utes going into the 2021 season, as they have a strong and dependable two-deep.





UteNation take

Kaumatule has prototypical height, length, and athleticism to fortify the offensive tackle spot down the road at Utah, just not likely in 2021. He was a force at defensive end in high school and also played tight end, but he is still new to offensive tackle. Now that he has the weight needed for the offensive line, his development will need to continue if he wants to see the field this fall in a deep group.

Assuming he has a good summer, adds more weight and continues to hone his craft in the fall, Falcon could see some rotational work midway through the season. However, because he is still a bit raw, it is still very likely that he stays deep in the depth chart this year and challenges for the two-deep in the 2022 spring.





Alex remembers Kaumatule's recruitment

Kaumatule was lightly recruited out of high school, committing to Utah over BYU and Hawaii, although USC brought him in on an official visit just before signing day. The 2019 class was heavy on offensive lineman, and Kaumatule was easily the most raw out of the group. A lineman with Kaumatule’s measurables though, was intriguing to the staff and still is today with the redshirt freshman.



