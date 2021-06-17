Countdown to Kickoff: No. 77 Bam Olaseni





The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we discuss no. 77, Bam Olaseni. The 6-foot-7 and 335 pound redshirt-senior played on special teams in all five games last season. During his redshirt year in 2019 he played in two games and started against Washington.

Bam began his football playing days by playing for the U19 London Blitz in the British American Football Association. From there he continued on to play for Garden City CC earning first team all-KJCCC honors.

After a surprisingly strong 2021 spring performance, according to Kyle Whittingham, Olaseni suddenly finds himself in the thick of things for the offensive tackle rotation.





UteNation take

Olaseni was part of the 2019 class. Bam was brought in to replace Garett Bolles and had very high expectations coming in. Coming into his first camp, he was the talk of camp as not because of his production, but because the NCAA took the entirety of camp to clear him to play. The missed practice time in fall camp in his first year and then COVID the following year set him back learning the system.

Bam needs a good fall camp, despite showing great strides in the spring. His measurables are off the charts but needs time getting more comfortable with the system and improving his technique. Olaseni’s combination of size and athleticism is why Kyle Whittingham could not stop talking about him prior to 2019. The floor for him this year is a quality backup on a talented and experienced offensive line. If he can improve in the system and improve his technique he could push for a more expanded role.





Alex remembers Olaseni’s recruitment

A four-star recruit, Olaseni was rated as the no. 10 overall junior college recruit in the country in 2019. He is teammates will fellow Ute offensive line signee LaColby Tucker—who never made it on campus.

The offensive tackle signed with the Utes over Auburn, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas.



