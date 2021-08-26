Countdown to Kickoff: No. 7 Van Fillinger





Today’s countdown to the University of Utah’s kickoff brings us on the defensive side of the ball to no. 7, freshman Van Fillinger. Fillinger played in all five games in 2020, gaining some solid playing experience during the odd year. Prior to signing with the Utes, Van was a star defensive end out of Corner Canyon High School, earning first-team all-state honors twice and all-region three times (first-team in 2018 and 2019). Corner Canyon went 37-1 with Fillinger on the field, taking the state titles in 2018 and 2019. In addition to dominating the gridiron, Van also won the state shot put championship in 2019.





UteNation Take

After the unfortunate news that Maxs Tupai will not be joining the Utes this fall and the early retirement of Blake Kuithe, Fillinger is officially listed as the starting defensive end opposite Mika Tafua. With the exception of Tafua, who is a junior and sophomore Utah State transfer Elijah Shelton, the defensive ends are loaded with a ton of freshmen talent.

The 6-foot-4, 260 pound Fillinger has a high motor and great burst off the ball. He is active with his hands to get off blocks, shows extremely agile lateral movement, with the speed to chase down scrambling quarterbacks. He will need to continue to grow in his ability to take on heavier offensive linemen in the run game, but that will come with time in the weight room and system.

Fillinger really separated himself from the pack in the closing weeks of camp, as Whittingham has gone on record expecting a solid year from him.





Sean remembers Fillinger’s recruitment

The no. 195 overall player in the Rivals250 and the no. 10 strong side defensive end, Van originally committed to Texas, but flipped to the Utes along with Ty Jordan for the 2020 class. The 5.8 four-star prospect out of Draper held 19 offers in all, including Arizona State, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington, and Wisconsin. He flipped to Utah just before early signing day in December of 2019.



