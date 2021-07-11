Countdown to Kickoff: No. 54 Paul Maile





We’re now to no. 54 in the UteNation countdown, so it’s time to talk about backup center, Paul Maile. The 6-foot-2 and 300 pounder can also line up at guard, is the step-son of former Ute, Henry Kaufusi. The sophomore lineman has seen action in 12 games over three seasons and qualified for a redshirt in 2018 with only playing two games.

Center of course, is a position that’s locked down by All-American candidate Nick Ford in 2020 and the staff will want Ford on the field as much as possible—that’s nothing against Maile, who’s time is coming.





UteNation take

If Maile sees a decent amount of time on the field in 2021, it would likely be in a rotation at guard or late in games at center when Utah is comfortably ahead in games. While the potential is there, the jury is still out, as most of his reps have come in mop-up time.

The 2021 season is going to be crucial for Maile and he’ll want to soak in everything he can with learning under Ford, who not only is technically sound, but also someone who excels at calling out the blocking adjustments.





Alex remembers Maile’s recruitment

Maile alluded to me early on that he would be a Ute, but he didn’t make the call until later in the process. There was really never any wavering on his part or thought from others that he’d go elsewhere, but the Oregon Ducks popped into the equation, near the end. Despite there being some push from his inner circle and specifically his head coach Brandon Matich to take his trip to Eugene, Maile listened to his heart and made the call for his beloved Utes.



