Countdown to Kickoff: No. 31 Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson





We’re at 31 days until kickoff and the beginning of the University of Utah's football season, which brings us to redshirt freshman Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson. Pleasant-Johnson was part of the 2019 signing class and fits the bill of what Utah looks for in its cornerbacks: tall, rangy, athletic and great ball skills.

The Phoenix, AZ native checks in at 6-foot and 168 pounds. Lacarea was known as a lockdown defender on the outside in high school, logging four interceptions and 15 defended passes as a senior, along with 51 tackles (1.5 TFL).

While there are opportunities to be had in Utah’s secondary, the competition for the two-deep is fierce heading into the 2021 season.





UteNation Take

Cornerback was not a huge need the year that Pleasant-Johnson signed, but he was their top realistic target. He has all the physical tools to be a great player in the Utah system. In high school, he was physical at the line of scrimmage and played well in man-to-man. However, he needs to pack on the weight if he wants that physicality to translate at the college level.

Lacarea has a lot of work to do to get some looks at the two-deep. However, he showed signs of promise in the spring. Heading into fall camp, he’ll need to make the most of his reps within the young secondary. With the emergence of JaTravis Broughton and Clark Phillips III as sure-fire starters last season, the backup snaps could be an interesting competition to watch. Pleasant-Johnson came into the program with high expectations, and while he’s still only a freshman, it’s an important time to start separating himself from the other young backups.





Alex remembers Pleasant-Johnson’s recruitment

The top cornerback target for the Utes in 2019, Pleasant-Johnson chose Utah over eight other offers including: Colorado, Florida, Iowa State, Missouri, Nebraska and others. His final three came down to Utah, Florida and Colorado. Initially he was going to wait until Signing Day, but everything about Utah just felt right. System fit and his relationship with cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah, is what put Utah over the top.



