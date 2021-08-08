Countdown to Kickoff: No. 25 Kenzel Lawler

Pay just $20.21 for the first year of an annual subscription with promo code: UTES2021





With 25 days until kickoff it’s another double profile day, but in this one let’s talk about the defensive side of the ball. No. 25 Kenzel Lawler has yet to take a snap for the Utes after arriving for the 2020 season. Even with the youth movement in the secondary, Lawler was relegated to learning not only the Utah position, but als perfecting a position that he had only played for one year in high school. Before Lawler’s senior year at Eleanor Roosevelt HS, his main position was quarterback.

In that one season he had 15 tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery. In 2021 he finds his best case scenario as fighting to be a backup to starters (sophomore) JaTravis Broughton and (freshman) Clark Phillips. Even though those spots are taken, there are still plenty of important reps to fight for heading into the season.

Lawler will battle guys like Faybian Marks, Aaron Lowe, Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson and Zemaiah Vaughn for key backup reps.





UteNation take

Lawler has a lot of promise, but he’s still so raw at the cornerback position. His quickest way to the field in 2021 is likely on special teams, before potentially emerging on defense later in the season.





Alex remembers Lawler’s recruitment

Due to his position switch, Lawler’s recruitment picked up late in the process. He tripped Utah, Cal and Arizona before ultimately choosing the Utes. He was a three-star athlete and the no. 96 rated recruit in California.



