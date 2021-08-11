Countdown to Kickoff: No. 22 Aaron Lowe





With 22 days until kickoff, that brings us to sophomore cornerback, Aaron Lowe. The Mesqsuite, TX product has played in every single game the past two seasons on special teams. In high school, Lowe played safety, where he was First-Team All-District 7-5A at the position in 2018.

Lowe is wearing no. 22 for the 2021 season to honor the memory of his good friend, Ty Jordan. While some might have hoped that Jordan’s number would take a temporary hiatus, having his close friend wear his number is the next best way to honor him.

Originally slated to play safety upon arriving to Utah, the 6-foot Lowe has found a home at corner right now. Aaron's background as a track athlete and wide receiver gives him a good set of skills for corner in Utah's system, joining many former wideouts on the defensive side of the ball. The upcoming season will be his third in the Utah system, so Sharrieff Shah my and Morgan Scalley will be looking for him to provide quality depth to the cornerback group.





UteNation take

Lowe's ability to play both corner and safety give him a unique perspective for the nickelback position, where he is currently backing up Malone Mataele. In high school he proved himself to be a sure tackler that can come off the edge, drop into coverage, or roam around the middle. Aaron has great football instincts who always seems to be around the ball making plays. It’s just a matter of seeing the college game slow down for him and all of his skills translating at the P5 level.

It’s an important year for Lowe and he’s rumored to have made nice strides in the offseason, but at this point he’s being looked at as quality depth for a young position group.





Alex remembers Lowe’s recruitment

A three-star defensive back out of West Mesquite HS, Lowe committed to Utah in July after defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley saw him and came away impressed at a camp. Despite not having any other P5 offers—partially because Lowe made it known his recruitment was done—he was pressured throughout the process by Washington Huskies coaches to decommit, even without a Washington offer even in hand.



