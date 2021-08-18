Countdown to Kickoff: No. 15 Malone Mataele





We’re down to 15 days left until kickoff for the University of Utah, so today it’s time to talk about sophomore starting nickelback, Malone Mataele. The 5-foot-11 and 181 pounder has played in 12 games since 2019 and started the last two of 2020 as the Utes' nickelback. During last year’s shortened season, Mataele tallied five tackles and three passes defended.

The only immediate competition Mataele could face is when the coaching staff tries getting cornerbacks Faybian Marks and Zemaiah playing time while keeping Clark Phillips on the field. Regardless of that, Mataele has done a good job in fall ball solidifying his starting role.





UteNation take

When he initially arrived at Utah, Mataele looked a little lost at safety throughout his first spring camp, though it looked like he was starting to grasp things by the end. However, he ended up showing enough fluidity and man coverage ability that the coaches ended up moving him to nickel and he really found a home there.

When he first arrived, Mataele had a nice opportunity to learn from one of the best nickelbacks in college football (Guidry) and ever since taking over the starting role, he’s done so superbly as a reliable defender. Now one of the elder statesmen of a young secondary, he’s continued to show encouraging development throughout 2021 fall camp. He should be a vital piece to an up-and-coming unit that will surprise the Pac-12.





Alex remembers Mataele's recruitment

As a 5.7 rated three-star athlete (no. 29, athlete according to Rivals) Mataele committed to the Utes early in May of 2017. He had offers from over three-quarters of the Pac-12 schools, and initially committed to Utah because of their success with sending running backs to the NFL. However, despite a less productive year as the featured back at Santa Margarita Catholic HS, he was still considered a valuable recruit for the defensive side of the ball.



