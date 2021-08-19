Countdown to Kickoff: No. 14 Ben Renfro





In the countdown to kickoff, no. 14 gives us two players to examine, and this article will take a look at safety Ben Renfro. A freshman out of Magnolia, TX, Renfro is one of those players with the potential to be another offense-to-defense Utah diamond in the rough, as he played receiver in high school.

The 6-foot-1 freshman was the 2019 District 8-5A Utility Player of the Year and a two-time first-team all-district selection in Texas. Renfro averaged 39.3 catches, 732.3 yards, and 10 touchdowns as a receiver in three seasons, averaging 18.6 yards per catch. Ben also averaged 15.9 yards per kick return in the same span.





UteNation take

As a receiver, Renfro was as physical as could be, which should translate well into the safety position. He is a hard nosed football player, but also has good hands with deceptive speed and decent quickness, which should also help his adjustment to defense. He brings great speed on the backend, running a 4.45 forty-yard dash and 3.93 shuttle in testing.

Renfro saw action in the Washington State game in 2020 on special teams, but he is still learning a new position. He probably will not end up making an impact right away, and he will have time to grow in the system. The Utes have a good track record of turning offensive players into solid defenders, and Renfro likes the idea of becoming a physical safety in the defensive backfield. Spots in the two-deep are always up for competition, so if things start to click for Ben in fall camp, he could earn some playing time. The likelihood is though that he’s 1-2 years away from a real contribution.





Alex remembers Renfro's recruitment

For a three-star prospect out of Texas, Ben was relatively lightly recruited, holding other offers from Air Force, Army, Navy and Montana State. As soon as he received an offer from Utah, he quickly committed, even though it meant switching positions. His recruitment was another Morgan Scalley special as the Utes defensive coordinator saw his skills at receiver and believed they can translate to a high-level safety.



