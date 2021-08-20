Countdown to Kickoff: No. 13 Munir McClain





With 13 days left until kickoff, we take a closer look at sophomore wide receiver, Munir McClain. McClain came to Utah by way of the transfer portal from in-conference rival USC. Originally committing to Southern Cal in April of 2018, Munir played in five games in 2019 before a ACL tear cut his freshman year short.

McClain was a two-sport athlete in high school, playing football and basketball at JSerra Catholic High School in southern California, just outside of San Clemente. He was a 2018 PrepStar All-Western Region and Orange County Register All-Orange County second-team with 40 receptions for 659 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Before his injury and the questions on his eligibility in 2020 due to seeking a Covid loan for his clothing company, McClain was impressing the USC program. As 2021 fall camp began Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has been high on McClain’s performance, but has wanted him to work on his conditioning.





UteNation take

The Utes get another tall, big-bodied outside receiver in the 6-foot-4, 210 pound McClain to join Devaughn Vele, Solomon Enis, and Tyrone Young-Smith as some of the bigger bodied receivers on the team. Munir will be able to work his way back into playing shape as he joins one of the deeper receiving corps in recent Utah football memory.

Even if it’s not at the start of the season, McClain should factor into the passing attack at one point this season and emerge as a valuable weapon.





Alex remembers McClain’s recruitment

Before he transferred to Utah, McClain was a three-star recruit in the 2019 class. He was quoted as saying USC had always been his dream school. McClain was one of three wide receivers that USC took that year. While he wasn’t as highly-regarded as the other two four-star recruits, McClain arrived on campus and impressed immediately. He committed to USC along with his brother, defensive end Abdul-Malik McClain.



