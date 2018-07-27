



The University of Utah enters 2018 as a strong contender to win the Pac-12 South, due to the fact that they return so much experience. Therefore, leading into fall camp, we’ll be taking a game-by-game look back at Utah’s 2017 season to see what went right, what went wrong, and what the Utes can build off of going into the 2018 season.





Game 9—Utah 48, UCLA 17

Utah’s season up to this point had been a tale of two months. The Utes started their season hot, going 4-0 out of the gate and picking up a tough win on the road against Arizona, despite seemingly having players drop like flies against the Wildcats. Throughout the month of October, however, those injuries took their toll, and the Utes dropped four straight games, including two blowout losses to ASU and Oregon. Sitting at 4-4, Utah returned home to take on a UCLA squad that was in a similar situation, and that was missing their star QB, Josh Rosen.

After the previous month’s struggles, bowl eligibility was in question, but the Utes were determined to show that they weren’t done yet, and they came out and played their most complete game of the season, utterly demolishing the Bruins.

Offensive Keys to the Win—Balance, Paul Toala, and No Turnovers

Tyler Huntley returned to his dynamic self as he found his groove in this game. He looked completely back to his pre-injury form, and finished the game with a very efficient 15-22 passing, for 234 yards and four touchdowns. Huntley spread the ball around to eight different targets, with three different guys accounting for 50 yards or more worth of receptions, and three different receivers hauling in touchdown passes. Utah’s passing scheme looked much more diverse and creative than it had in many previous games, where they had relied heavily on short, easy passes to help Troy Williams and a banged up Huntley to move the ball through the air. The play of the game through the air came on the very first snap of the second half, when Troy McCormick ran a wheel route and UCLA blew the coverage, allowing Huntley to play easy pitch and catch with McCormick, who took the reception 75 yards for a touchdown.

The other part of the equation came on the ground, where the Utes totaled 272 yards on 50 attempts, for a per-carry average of 5.4 yards. Both Zack Moss and Huntley were on fire against the Bruins, as Moss tallied 153 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, while Huntley added another 93 yards on 18 attempts. Part of this had to do with UCLA’s miserable run defense, which had given up on average, more than 300 yards per game up to that point of the season. However, a bigger part of the credit needs to go to Moss—who again showed outstanding patience and vision on his carries, as well as his usual burst and physicality—and Huntley, who executed the read option very well all night long.

Something else which stood out was the effect that Paul Toala had on the run game. The Utes started the night with Alani Havili-Katoa at right guard, but switched to Toala part way through the second quarter after Havili-Katoa struggled. Though Toala had a shaky start, committing an ineligible man downfield penalty and a false start on consecutive plays, he soon settled in and made his presence known. Utah’s success running the ball is thanks to several players, including Moss, Huntley, and the entire offensive line, but the impact that Toala had can’t be overstated. Of Utah’s 272 rushing yards, 249 came after he subbed in.

Finally, the Utes played a clean game on offense, and didn’t turn the ball over at all—a refreshing change from some of their previous games.



